This Pennsylvania County Reenacts George Washington’s Delaware River Crossing Every December

Every December, Bucks County, Pennsylvania holds a reenactment of George Washington‘s Delaware crossing. This county that sits along the New Jersey and Pennsylvania border reenacts the historic crossing every year around Christmas.

The reenactment draws thousands of spectators to the river banks to watch the reenactors row period-accurate wooden boats across the river to New Jersey. Bucks County resident John Godzieba has portrayed George Washington for the past 13 years. He spoke to NBC News about the reenactment.

“We’re trying to keep history alive,” said Godzieba. “It’s important to the survival of these sites and the volunteer groups that try to keep them alive.”

Not only does he portray General Washington, but Godzieba is also the president of the Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park. The non-profit organization raises funds for the park to keep it up and running. It also manages the reenactment every year. If the weather allows for it, of course.

“You’re at the mercy of the river whether or not there’s enough water or there’s too much water,” said Godzieba. “I’ve crossed some years and some years I haven’t crossed.”

The reenactment has been going on for decades at Washington Crossing Historic Park. Hundreds of reenactors take part in the event, and thousands of residents come to watch the historic reenactment. The community is extremely close-knit, but also invites casual hobbyists and local enthusiasts to take part.

“When one participates in something like this year after year, one looks forward to the camaraderie, the memories, and the joy of a shared tradition,” said Stacy Roth, the leader of the Washington Crossing Fife and Drum Corps. “The friendships that I have with the members… and other people who support Washington Crossing Historic Park are close ones that continue year-round.”

Pennsylvania County Takes Part in Delaware Crossing Reenactment Every Christmas: What’s the Significance of George Washington’s Crossing?

General George Washington crossed the Delaware River on Christmas 1776, and it was a crucial move in the American Revolution. The plan was to transport 2,400 Continental soldiers across the frigid, icy river in one night, directly into a winter storm.

The plan seems irrational, but it was actually strategic military motivation. The Continental Army needed a win after months of several defeats in the field. The armies were going up against Hessian merchants, and Washington knew the element of surprise was their only chance of success.

December 25, 1776, the Continental soldiers woke to a frozen river. Washington kept much of the plan a secret, and the troops had relatively no idea what they were getting into. But, the surprise attack that resulted from the crossing led to the Hessians’ defeat at Trenton. This was the Continental army’s first major victory of the American Revolution.