This US national park has the largest snake population

While planning your next national parks vacation, there are a few things to consider. What type of activities are you hoping to do? Do you prefer hot or cold weather? Where do snakes rank on your list of biggest fears? If the answer is “high,” you might want to avoid Big Bend National Park, as it has the largest snake population of any national park in the country.

Like sharks, spiders, and crocodilians, snakes have a horrible reputation as the ruthless villains of the animal kingdom. In reality, however, nature is just nature. And though (some) snakes have venom, they don’t actively seek out humans on which to use it.

Big Bend National Park’s thriving snake population should in no way prevent you from enjoying everything the vast Texan wilderness has to offer. That said, it’s good to know what to look out for before visiting any national park, not just Big Bend.

While snakes don’t hunt humans, they don’t particularly appreciate being stepped on by hikers, either. Accidentally treading on a rattlesnake, for instance, is a great way to spend your vacation in the emergency room.

Big Bend National Park is home to 31 species of snake

In Big Bend National Park, snakes make up the largest group of reptiles with a whopping 31 species. For the reptile aficionados out there, here’s a list of every slithering friend you might see at Big Bend:

New Mexico Blind Snake Trans-Pecos Blind Snake Glossy Snake Ringneck Snake Great Plains Rat Snake Baird’s Rat Snake Trans-Pecos Rat Snake Western Hooknose Snake Spotted Night Snake Desert Kingsnake Gray-banded Kingsnake Milk Snake Coachwhip or Red Racer Striped Whipsnake Blotched Water Snake Bullsnake Long-nosed Snake Big Bend Patch-nosed Snake Mountain Patch-nosed Snake Ground Snake Southwestern Black-headed Snake Blackhood Snake Black-necked Garter Snake Checkered Garter Snake Lyre Snake Trans-Pecos Copperhead Western Diamondback Rattlesnake Rock Rattlesnake Black-tailed Rattlesnake Mojave Rattlesnake Western Hognose Snake (only 1 sighting on record)

Which of these snakes are venomous?

Now, for anyone who isn’t all that into snakes, I know what you’re thinking – okay, but which of the 31 snakes in Big Bend National Park are dangerous?

Well, when it comes to snakes, their big and bad reputation is, again, largely undeserved. There are around 150 species of snakes in North America and only 10% are venomous. An even smaller percentage possess highly toxic venom capable of inflicting serious injury or death.

Of all the snakes in Big Bend National Park, only five are venomous and therefore pose a danger to humans. These include:

Trans-Pecos Copperhead

Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Rock Rattlesnake

Black-tailed Rattlesnake

Mojave Rattlesnake

Out of these five, the most common in the park is the western diamondback.

The second-longest venomous snake in North America, the western diamondback is an intimidating sight to behold. The average adult stretches 4 to 6 feet in length, with the longest reaching 7 feet long.

Despite their frightening appearance, however, their first move isn’t to strike when threatened. Instead, they will coil and rattle to ward off any potential aggressor.

That said, western diamondbacks are also both stubborn and defensive. They won’t flee if the threat doesn’t retreat. If rattling doesn’t work, they will strike in an effort to protect themselves.

For this reason, if you hear a snake’s rattle while exploring Big Bend National Park, stop walking. Don’t jump or panic, but calmly look around to locate the snake. In doing so, you can ensure you don’t move any closer or accidentally step on it.

Then, all you have to do is give the frightened snake a wide berth and keep moving. The snake is afraid, not antagonistic, it won’t hunt you down!