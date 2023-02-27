Three More Alligators Removed From Florida Pond Following Elderly Woman’s Death

Florida wildlife officials have removed an additional three alligators from a Fort Pierce neighborhood following the fatal attack on a resident earlier this month.

Just after noon on February 20, 85-year-old Gloria Serge was walking her dog near a pond in her retirement community when an 11-foot alligator lunged from the water, snatching at the small animal. Serge attempted to snatch her dog back from the reptile, causing the alligator to turn the attack toward her instead.

Biting down on her ankle, the massive alligator dragged the elderly woman beneath the surface. Emergency services later recovered the woman’s body from the pond. The dog, however, survived the harrowing ordeal.

Following the horrific incident, Florida Wildlife Commission officials trapped and removed the alligator. They then transported it to a nearby facility, where it was euthanized.

Now, Jay Mandelker, president of the Spanish Lakes Fairways homeowners association, has revealed that three more alligators have been removed from the neighborhood. Wildlife officials simply relocated these alligators rather than euthanizing them, as they have yet to pose a threat to anyone.

“They did so to allay any concerns and to make us realize the precautions we should take with regard to wildlife, alligators in particular,” Mandelker told The Gainesville Sun.

“If you’re walking by a lake, a pond, anywhere in Florida, understand, this is Florida, there could be alligators. So do not walk against the edges of any pond or lake, stay a safe distance away.”

What Happens to Nuisance Alligators in Florida?

The majority of homes in the neighborhood where the fatal alligator attack occurred sit close to a lake or pond. The community houses several small bodies of water. As such, Mandelker admitted he wasn’t sure whether the three additional alligators came from the same pond as the nuisance gator.

However, the ponds are connected, allowing the alligators to swim freely from one to the next. “I’ve not seen any on any streets here, but it has happened,” Mandelker said. “And people who are golfers sometimes see them in the water, or basking in the sunlight during the daytime. But they’ve not been bothered by them because they keep their distance.”

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, an alligator can receive a “nuisance” classification if it’s at least 4 feet in length. Additionally, it must pose a threat to people, pets, or property. When a nuisance alligator arises, professional trappers remove them. The problem gators are then either rehomed to a sanctuary or zoo or euthanized.

Following the deadly incident, the FWC reminded locals that around 1.3 million alligators reside in the waters of Florida. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” they added in a statement. “Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.”