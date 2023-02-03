Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.

Authorities said they received complaints about night hunting near Country Road 400 East and County Road 550 North. Conservation officers with Indiana DNR heard a gunshot nearby and saw a vehicle leaving the scene. During a traffic stop, officers say they found three rifles and a spotlight in the vehicle. Lian was the only person in the car. The other two suspects were nearby on foot.

The Indiana State Police used a drone with thermal imaging and a K9 officer with his dog to help find the poached deer. Meat from the deer was salvageable and donated to a local family in need.

The three men are facing misdemeanor charges of illegally taking a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, backlighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.

Indiana Deer Hunters Donating Harvests To A Good Cause

The hunters recently arrested in Indiana are not reflective of the state’s broader hunting community. Most hunters are good people who follow rules and regulations. Most of them have a tremendous amount of respect for the wildlife they pursue. Additionally, deer hunters in Indiana stepped up and donated fresh venison to help feed families experiencing food shortages.

The donations were possible through a partnership between Hoosiers Feeding The Hungry and the Indiana DNR. Captain Jet Quillen with Indiana DNR’s law enforcement division weighed in on the situation. “We all fall on tough times and someone is there wanting to help. Whether that’s hunters or a state law enforcement agency, someone is there for them.”

Since its inception in 2011, the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program has received 879 donated deer. Those venison donations equate to 45,326 pounds of meat. That meat was donated to food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens for distribution to low-income families. The Indy Star reports that the venison donations have created more than 2 million meals. The group works with nearly 85 meat processors and 500 hunger relief organizations across the state to ensure the deer meat that hunters provide gets to those who need it the most.

More information about Hoosiers Feeding The Hungry is on their website. The organization’s mission is to make a positive impact on the quality of life for Hoosiers by providing nutritious meat to hunger relief agencies within Indiana, one pound at a time. The organization’s vision is to ensure all Hoosiers have access to good quality, nutritious protein – creating a stronger, healthier Indiana.