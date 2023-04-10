Three California Condors Dead of Avian Flu in Arizona

As of April 4, three deceased California condors have been retrieved and confirmed as HPAI positive, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continues to sweep through North American bird populations, holding devastating consequences for everything from the poultry industry to endangered and rare species. Sadly, NPS is also awaiting test results for five additional deceased condors. More will follow, and test results will be made available by NPS once results are in.

In the meantime, the possibility of an outbreak hangs over this critically endangered species; one that U.S. conservation agencies have worked tirelessly to rescue from the brink of extinction over the last few decades.

How We Got Here

“On March 9, The Peregrine Fund, which manages the Arizona-Utah condor flock, first observed a bird in the wild exhibiting signs of illness, initially suspected to be lead poisoning,” NPS begins in their media release on the condors. “Crews continued to monitor this bird and others showing similar behavior.”

Then, on March 20, this deceased female was collected below her nest. She was the first of her species confirmed positive with HPAI. The female condor’s body was then sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Clark R. Bavin National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory for necropsy. There, Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Lab analyzed samples. Preliminary results indicate she tested positive for HPAI subtype H5N1.

An additional five California condors displaying signs of illness were captured by The Peregrine Fund after March 30. These birds went to to Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix, Ariz., for care. One died shortly after arrival, and the remaining four are in quarantine. Samples from each are also undergoing testing for HPAI.

For the time being, any additional live or dead condors in Arizona and Utah could be possible HPAI cases.

The Continuing Plight of the California Condor

As NPS explains, “The Arizona-Utah population moves throughout northern Arizona and southern Utah, using the landscape within Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, the Kaibab Plateau, and surrounding areas.”

This area seems to hold an isolated outbreak, thankfully. The virus is not present in other condor populations in California or Baja California, Mexico (so far as we know).

In general, California condor populations “face multiple stressors,” NPS emphasizes. These include:

Exposure to lead shot

Habitat degradation

Poaching

Each have reduced the resiliency of what remains of this species. Addressing the HPAI outbreak is paramount as a result.

“To address the unfolding threat of HPAI, coordination is ongoing with avian influenza experts, veterinarians, and Tribal, state and federal partners across the condor’s range,” NPS continues. “California condor recovery partners are mobilizing resources and taking preemptive steps to protect wild birds from HPAI.”

Captive breeding and the monitoring of breeding and nesting sites will continue across the condor’s range.

The Current State of HPAI

As the spring migration of bird species ramps up, exposure of HPAI will also rise. Both the mass northern movement and mass breeding that follows will drastically increase spread.

Currently, HPAI is present in all U.S. states except Hawaii. Both wild and domestic animals are carriers. For us humans, HPAI is low risk as a health concern (according to the Centers for Disease Control). Infections in humans are public knowledge, however.

For wildlife, HPAI is highly contagious and spreads rapidly in common scenarios. Bird-to-bird contact is the chief agent of spread. Factors such as contamination by fecal material are also unavoidable. Human clothing, shoes and vehicles are also spreaders.

How We Can Help California Condors and All Wildlife in Avian Flu’s Wake

To protect people and birds, it is imperative that we take precautions to prevent spread. Here’s how we can help: