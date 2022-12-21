Three-Legged Deer Rescued After Getting Tangled in Christmas Lights

Just days before Christmas, a three-legged deer, affectionately named “Tripod,” required the help of wildlife officers when his antlers became tangled up in a bunch of holiday lights.

According to the New York Post, state wildlife officials stepped in to free the deer from the Christmas lights Monday. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wrote about the rescue in a witty social media post. They said the Dallas deer “was not run over by a reindeer but got tangled up in lights while decking the halls.”

In order to free the deer amputee from the tangle of lights, officials shot the five-point buck with a tranquilizer.

All in all, with ball of Christmas lights tangled in his antlers in addition to his missing a limb, the buck’s had a rough go of things lately. That said, photos show that he is actually pretty healthy. Several photos show that he has a clean shiny coat. Others appear to show a little extra bulk to keep him warm this winter. As such, there’s nothing to suggest that the deer’s disability keeps him from living a normal lifestyle.

After freeing the buck from the string of lights, wildlife officials said that while it’s unclear how Tripod initially lost his limb, “the leg wound is fully healed and the deer seems to get around OK.”

Just like humans, it appears some deer, such as Tripod the buck, prefer the winter months as a time to celebrate the holidays, while others, including a herd of deer located in California, prefer to spend their days at the beach. Earlier this month, footage of a small herd of deer went viral online as they trotted their way across a CA shoreline. The video even shows one deer taking a brief dip out in the water. Be sure to take a peek at the humorous clip here.

As the group moved down the beach, the rest of the brave deer’s companions joined her in the water. The videographer, amused by the deer at the beach, gently coos, “What are you guys doin’?”

Per the video caption, the video of the herd was taken on December 3rd at Pebble Beach, California. So while these deer, and many Americans, yearn for warmer days, the temperature that day dropped to a brisk 52° F.

Nevertheless, as the video continues, the woman holding the camera remarks, “They’re playing in the water!”

Viewers were as amused by the deer playing in the water as the camerawoman was.

One person wrote in the comments, “This is so beautiful, thank you for sharing something so wonderful with the world.”

Another viewer quipped, “Santa’s reindeer’s last days on vacation !”