Tiger ambushes riverside deer herd in rare new footage

As is so often the case, the bengal tiger appears as if out of thin air before tackling an unlucky deer – an incredibly rare act to catch on film.

Filmed by Laura V. and shared with Nature is Metal, their caption says it perfectly:

“These lucky tourists get the surprise treat of a lifetime when the deer they are recording from afar get ambushed by a Bengal tiger.”

The Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris tigris) is still fighting for existence, and listed as endangered under every conservation organization. Seeing them in the wild is rare as it is. But to see one actively hunt, secure, and consume prey? That is truly a once in a lifetime occurrence in the 21st century.

“In this case, the lead deer spotted the threat and blew her cover. Realizing this will most likely panic the rest of the group, she quickly moved down to the river and grabbed the next deer in line,” Nature is Metal describes of Laura V.’s spectacular capture:

“This hunt almost ended up in the failure column,” they muse. “But she was able to adapt to the evolving situation and pull out a win.”

This is an important skillset on a tiger’s behalf. Like most big cats, their hunt success rate is low, which only adds to the rarity of seeing a successful hunt play out.

In-Depth: The Bengal Tiger

“Tigers are successful in roughly 10 to 20 percent of their hunting attempts, meaning for every 10 tries, on average, they will score one kill, two of them at most. Their hunting success rate can vary depending on a number of factors, such as prey availability, hunting techniques, and environmental conditions,” Nature is Metal offers.

It’s important to note that the popular Instagram page sometimes lists species and facts incorrectly. But here, they are on the money.

Bengal tiger at rest. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

This percentage fluctuates depending on which wildlife biologist or conservation organization you ask, but generally, 10% is the accepted Bengal tiger hunt success rate. Skilled tigers in bountiful ecosystems can rocket this percentage up to a staggering 50%, however.

That may not sound all that impressive, but tigers are apex predators that affect the entirety of their ecosystems. Prey animals have evolved specifically to outrun, out-maneuver, or out-think the tiger over millennia (we humans belong to that latter category, and still fall prey to tigers in their natural range). So to secure every-other hunt (50% rate) is incredible. Even 1 in 10 (10%) is impressive in this context.

This role as an ecologically-shaping apex predator is all the more reason why we must conserve this species, instead of driving them to extinction.

In their hunt, tigers are ambush predators. Bengals and other tiger species rely on immaculate stealth to secure prey. Stalking of prey can sometimes last for hours. And when they strike, it’s time for their immensely powerful musculature to take over, as seen above.

