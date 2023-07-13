Tiger shark filmed attacking sea turtle off the coast of Australia

Between the orca uprising, the surge of great white sharks off the east coast, and the slow rebounding of species such as the gray seal and the smalltooth sawfish, sightings of the marine food chain in action have become increasingly common. A tiger shark doing its best to devour a massive sea turtle, however, is still a bizarre sight. Or is it?

Recent footage captured by Instagram user kadekimlin and later shared by Nature is Metal shows a tiger shark with a full-grown sea turtle clenched firmly in its powerful jaws. Meanwhile, the sea turtle flails wildly, trying its best to escape.

The footage ends with the sea turtle’s continued struggled against its attacker. According to witnesses, however, the turtle eventually broke free, swimming as fast as it could from the tiger shark and leaving the predator hungry and likely in search of easier prey.

But is this normal? Would a sea turtle’s shell not make it undesirable prey to most marine hunters? Well, yes – most of them.

As eggs and hatchlings, sea turtles are vulnerable to a wide variety of predators, from seabirds to raccoons to crabs and fish. Those lucky enough to reach adulthood have a far shorter list of potential predators, as their hard shell and immense size makes them impractical to hunt.

A loggerhead sea turtle, as the one in the video appears to be, for instance, typically has a shell between 2.5 and 3.5 feet in length and weighs around 300 pounds.

Even at this enormous size, however, they’re still open to attack from sharks and orcas. Tiger sharks, specifically, are particularly well-adapted to turtle hunting.

Tiger sharks are exceptional sea turtle hunters

After patiently waiting for a sea turtle to surface for air, the tiger shark launches its attack. Clamping down with its powerful jaws, the shark uses its bone-crushing bite force to prevent the turtle’s escape.

The predator then begins to shake its head, its dozens of sharp, highly serrated teeth acting as a can opener to slice through the turtle’s hard, bony carapace within seconds. With the shell successfully pierced, there’s little hope of survival for the reptile. So, how did this one escape?

Though the turtle’s means of escape isn’t clear, the tiger shark is being forced to swim at an awkward angle to maintain its grip on the scrambling sea turtle. This is likely how the turtle ultimately wriggled its way free.

When it comes to means of defense, a sea turtle’s list is rather short. However, they will swim horizontally to create a surface area too large for even a shark to chomp down on.

This serves the dual purpose of preventing the shark from biting its flippers as well, which they often do to incapacitate the turtle and make escape impossible.

Obviously, however, this only works if the turtle sees the shark coming and is able to position itself properly before the predator’s approach. And because sharks are ambush hunters, this isn’t always possible.

Now, typically, a sea turtle swims at a leisurely pace of 1 to 5 mph. But when frightened (such as when fleeing a shark), they can reach up to 22 mph. This is just slightly faster than a tiger shark’s top speed of 20 mph. So, if the turtle can manage to break free of a shark’s steak knife-lined maw, it’s entirely possible for the reptile to swim to safety.