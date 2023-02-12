Tiny California Mouse Wins Guinness Award for Longevity

At nine years and 209 days, a Pacific Pocket Mouse named Patrick has been dubbed the world’s oldest living mouse during a certification ceremony.

“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” said Debra Shier. She established and currently oversees the conservation program. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest.”

Patrick, named after the “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Patrick was part of the zoo’s conservation initiative.

“It’s been a huge commitment but it’s extremely rewarding,” said Shier.

“It’s been a herculean effort to do conservation with this species. They’re very little known, they get very little attention but they can be very important for ecosystem function,” she added.

“To be able to celebrate Pat and verify that he’s old was really amazing,” added adjudicator with Guinness World Records, Michael Empric.

The species of mouse, which weighs in at a whopping three pennies, is the tiniest mouse species in North America. According to the wildlife alliance, the mouse gets its name from cheek pouches the animals use to transport food and nesting materials.

Tiny mouse species has huge impact on ecosystem

In the past, the species’ population stretched from Los Angeles south to the Tijuana River Valley. Sadly, the alliance said their numbers fell dramatically after 1932 due to human encroachment and habitat destruction.

In addition, many believed the mouse species had completely died out for over two decades until tiny populations were found in the mid-90s in Dana Point, California. Sadly, the species remains endangered to this day.

Later, in 2012, officials with the alliance started a breeding initiative to keep the species from going extinct. In 2022, the organization reported having 117 pups born in a historic 31 litters. The alliance adds that many mice will be reintroduced to the wild in the spring.

In captivity, the mice may live four to six years. In addition, they can live one to two years in the wild.

The mice disperse seeds and improve plant growth through digging.

Zoo staff says the recognition helps researchers focus on lesser-known species.

While the pocket mouse doesn’t often get the publicity of being a larger and more unique species, the Pacific pocket mouse is critical to its ecosystem since the mice distribute the seeds of native plants. In addition, their digging patterns also assist in plant growth, per reports from the alliance.