Too Close for Comfort! Asteroid to Pass by Earth Closer Than Some Orbiting Satellites

A truck-sized asteroid will whiz past Earth Thursday night (tonight), according to NASA. The passing space rock will mark one of the closest approaches to the blue planet in recorded history. Luckily, however, earthlings have no need to worry, Earth is safe from impact, NASA says.

Known as “2023 BU,” scientists estimate the asteroid to be between 11 and 28 feet long – somewhere between a pick-up truck and a mid-sized school bus. Tonight, 2023 BU will hurtle through space a mere 2,200 miles from the Earth’s surface. For comparison, that’s less than the width of the United States, meaning the asteroid will pass closer than some of our geosynchronous satellites.

Somewhat startlingly, it was just discovered by astronomers on Saturday, giving us less than five days’ notice. As NASA revealed with their asteroid impact simulation, they would need at least five years to prepare for a deadly asteroid strike and successfully nudge it off course. With five days’ notice, there’s nothing anyone could do to stop it from hitting the planet.

How NASA Determined the Asteroid Wouldn’t Hit Earth

According to NASA, however, this asteroid will simply peacefully swing by planet Earth, with no risk of impact. They determined this using their Scout impact hazard assessment system, the results of which revealed that the asteroid’s path will be a near-miss rather than a direct hit.

“Scout quickly ruled out 2023 BU as an impactor, but despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth,” Davide Farnocchia, the engineer who developed Scout, said in a statement. “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”

Asteroid 2023 BU is coming so close to Earth, in fact, that its orbit will shift in the planet’s gravitational pull. Typically, 2023 BU carves a circular path around the sun every 359 days. Because of its proximity to Earth tonight, however, the asteroid’s path will stretch into an oval, causing it to take 425 to complete its next solar orbit.

Scientists expect the asteroid to make its shockingly close brush with Earth over the southern tip of South America at around 7:30 pm EST.

Incoming Asteroid Isn’t the First to Zoom Past Our Planet This Year

Though it is the closest, the small asteroid 2023 BU isn’t the first to zoom past Earth in 2023. “Small,” is of course relative here, as a school bus-sized rock wouldn’t typically fall under that category.

Keep in mind, however, that some of the more famous close-passing asteroids have been massive. Back in 2015, for example, an asteroid “the size of two Rose Bowl stadiums” flew past Earth – thankfully without incident.

The first space rock to come near Earth this year was 2023 AV, an even smaller asteroid that passed around 5,700 miles above the planet’s surface. At 6-15 feet wide, this one was somewhere between the size of a golf cart and a pick-up truck.

While these incidents may seem alarming, they’re actually far more common than you might think. As of November 2022, NASA documented over 30,000 near-Earth asteroids in recorded history.