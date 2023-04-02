Toothy T Rex Might Have Actually Had Lips, Study Suggests

With its massive body, tiny arms, and exposed, glistening teeth, we all know exactly what a T rex, which walked the Earth some 65 million years ago, looks like. Or do we? If a recent study on T rex lips is correct, the iconic depiction of the king of the dinosaurs is all wrong.

Yes, those jagged jaws in Jurassic Park are nothing more than fantasy – sort of. While the T rex did, indeed, have ferocious 12-inch fangs, they might have been covered by lips rather than jutting out of their closed mouths.

In the study published in the journal Science on Thursday, scientists posed the theory that T rex and other large theropods had scaly lips similar to a modern-day lizard’s. Far from being constantly exposed, their teeth were likely barely visible, even with their jaws open wide.

“We are basically still living in the shadow of Jurassic Park [from] 30 years ago,” Dr. Mark Witton, co-author of the study, told The Guardian. “We need to move away from this toothy lipless look for things like Tyrannosaurus and towards these animals having more lizard-like faces.”

At a foot in length, many scientists believed the prehistoric predators’ teeth were simply too large to hide. They imagined the ancient T rex’s mouth similar to that of a crocodile. Even with their mouths shut, their teeth remain visible.

By comparing skulls from dinosaurs to those from living reptiles, however, they discovered this wasn’t the case. In fact, some species of monitor lizard have even larger teeth than the T rex (compared to skull size, of course). And still, their king-sized teeth fit perfectly under their lips.

Not All Scientists Agree With the T Rex Lip Theory

A major breakthrough came when scientists studied a tooth from a Daspletosaurus, a close relative of the T rex. First, they painstakingly sliced into the tooth with a diamond-studded saw. Upon doing so, they realized that the tooth’s enamel lacked the amount of wear one would expect in one constantly exposed to dry air from a lipless smile.

Take a crocodile, for example, a species whose teeth remain exposed to the elements. These animals go through thousands of teeth in their lifetime because of it. Meanwhile, the T rex required a whopping two years to replace a single tooth. As such, they would need to hold on to their chompers far longer than a crocodile.

“We’ve really put some new data on the table that I think makes it now pretty indefensible to have the goofy-looking theropods with their teeth hanging out,” said paleontologist and co-author Mark Witton. “It is time that we have a big shake-up of what we think these dinosaurs looked like in wider culture.”

While the study seems convincing, however, not everyone agrees with the study’s findings on T rex lips. “The authors make claims about tyrannosaur teeth that don’t map onto the fossils I’ve seen,” Thomas Carr, lead author of an opposing study, told Live Science.

“Tyrannosaurs had the lipless appearance of crocodilians,” he added. “The only resolution for this impasse will have to come from the fossil record.”