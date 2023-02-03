Tourist Crosses Mayan Temple Restricted Zone, Climbs Up, And Then Gets Pelted By Crowd

A Polish tourist was recently chastised by an angry crowd after he ascended the steps of an ancient pyramid in Mexico. The incident took place at the Mayan Temple of Kukulán, which is a pyramid in Chichén Itzá. The pyramid had a clearly defined restricted zone that the man chose to ignore.

Public access to the limestone pyramid has been banned since 2008. The temple was named one of the 7 Wonders of the World in 2007. That determination was made by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

According to the New York Post, the tourist was trying to access the forbidden area in order to take pictures. The man was quickly escorted back down the steps by a pair of officials. Meanwhile, the crowd shouted reprimands and curses at him. At one point another shirtless tourist with a large stick arrives on the scene and tries to knock some sense into the guy. The video has gone viral online and drawn a lot of attention.

José Arturo Chab Cárdenas, a spokesman for the Instituto Nacional de Antropologia e Historia shared that the tourist was detained for 12 hours and fined 5,000 pesos. That translates to about $263 American dollars.

The Temple Of Kukulcán Is One Of Chichén Itzá’s Crown Jewels

The site is one of the most incredible historical remnants in the world. The Temple was constructed sometime between the 8th and 12th centuries. The site is dedicated to Kukulcán, a highly respected feathered serpent deity in Mayan culture. Despite being unfathomably old, the architectural design of the pyramid is shockingly high-tech.

The bricks of the building align in a way in which the structure is actually a primitive calendar. Using lights and shadows, the Temple can actually track the spring and autumn equinoxes. The structure can also be used as a clock, as the sunlight aligns through certain facets of the temple at 3 pm each day.

Second Incident Involving Tourist In The Last Year

Chab Cárdenas explained why the man’s recent violation was such a big deal. “Tourists must respect the security measures of the INAH in the archaeological zone to preserve the cultural heritage of Mexico, take care of other visitors, and enjoy that Mayan legacy,” he said.

The recent incident with the polish man was the second incident involving an unruly tourist in recent months. A 29-year-old Mexican woman named Abigail Villalobos climbed up the Temple’s stairs. Then she suggestively gyrated in front of an angry crowd who felt like she was violating the sanctity of a sacred site. However, the Mexican Ministry of Culture issued a statement saying the lady caused no damage to the majestic Pyramid. She went unpunished. Chab Cárdenas explained that the monument “did not suffer any alteration in its structure and that the administrative fault was imputed.”