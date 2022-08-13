tourist-horrified-after-finding-cyclist-dead-in-acadia-national-park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday.

At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.

Carriage Road takes walkers and bikers a little more than six miles around the lake along a relatively flat path. Eagle Lake is also a popular destination for paddlers of all kinds and tends to be a hot spot, particularly in the summer for locals and Acadia National Park visitors alike.

While park officials have yet to release the man’s name or information, John Kelly, a spokesperson for the national park, stated that teams currently believe the man is an Israeli citizen in his 40s.

Since the discovery of the man’s body, personnel has taken him to the medical examiner’s office to more accurately determine the cause of death.

According to Bangor Daily News, deaths in Acadia National Park are still relatively rare “with an average of around only one or two a year out of millions of visitors.”

Of these one or two deaths, the most common causes tend to be accidents or various medical events that factor into the person’s condition, such as exposure, dehydration or heat stroke.

It is unclear just yet if the most recent victim suffered from any of these conditions.

Acadia National Park Saw Another Death Just Two Months Prior

Just two months ago, Acadia National Park lost another visitor in a horrific hit-and-run crash while she was walking on the path at the Schoodic Education and Research Center at Schoodic Point, located on the east side of Frenchman Bay.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland, died between the late hours of June 19 and the early hours of June 19, otherwise known as “Juneteenth,” the very holiday that Mokeme had organized a retreat for.

Allegedly, Mokeme’s then-boyfriend, 35-year-old Raymond Lester, was responsible for her death and had run her over with his SUV. Later that month, police charged Lester with murder.

In the aftermath of the Acadia National Park visitor’s death, Mokeme’s friends and loved ones remembered all she had done for the black community.

“I can’t believe that it was Juneteenth, that it was her event,” her friend, Samara Cole Doyon, a children’s book author, told The Boston Globe. “Everything she did was just to create more freedom for the community, for Black and Indigenous folks, and especially for Black folks on Juneteenth…. ‘Freedom’ was the word that encompasses who she was.”