Tourist Killed by Shark Near Crowded Beach, Sending Swimmers Fleeing for Their Lives

An Australian tourist was killed by a shark near a crowded beach in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, sending nearby swimmers fleeing from the water in panic.

The 59-year-old man was swimming close to a pontoon about 500 feet from the shore at Château-Royal beach in Nouméa on Sunday when an unidentified shark attacked at around 4:00 pm local time. The shark sunk its teeth into the swimmer several times before disappearing into the deep, authorities reported.

Two people on a sailboat nearby rushed to the injured man, transporting him back to the beach, where emergency services immediately set to work attempting life-saving maneuvers. Unfortunately, however, the man suffered severe wounds on his leg and both arms in the attack. As a result, he soon died at the scene. Emergency crews were unable to revive him.

Many in the water at the time witnessed the shark attack, resulting in a panicked rush back to the beach. With everyone safely out of the water, police evacuated the area entirely. “Swimming and nautical activities are closed in a 300-meter coastal band until further notice,” Nouméa City Council said in a statement.

Following the closure, the city’s mayor, Sonia Lagarde, activated a shark culling in the area, ordering the capture of tiger sharks and bull sharks in nearby waters. Wildlife officials also deployed drones to track any sharks in the area. In doing so, they spotted two swimming near shore before operations were suspended at nightfall.

Shark Attack Near Beach Marks Second Incident This Year

Officials hope the investigation helps them learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The shark attack occurred close enough to the beach to be inside the zone watched by lifeguards. As such, it created an even greater surge of alarm.

The nearby beaches closed as a result of the attack only reopened last Thursday, authorities reported. The shark attack near the beach was the second in less than a month in the same location. In late January, a 49-year-old woman suffered severe injuries in a bull shark attack while swimming at Château-Royal beach.

Tourism in the area suffered greatly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of international visitors has slowly risen in recent months but could drop again following the repeated shark attacks.

Sharks are such an issue in the area, in fact, that New Caledonia’s tourism website warns visitors of their presence. They advise visitors to avoid “risky behaviors” on the beach. Stay on the lookout for sharks in the area and swim only near the beach, in areas monitored by lifeguards.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which has kept a record of worldwide shark attacks since 1958, New Caledonia ranks 13th in the world for the total number of shark attacks.