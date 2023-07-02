Tourists bypass Upper Yosemite Falls railing, stand over edge in alarming footage

In Yosemite National Park (YOSE), falls are the leading cause of death. A large majority of these falls take place from granite peaks and in/along the park’s titanic waterfalls.

Per extensive research by Roberts & Spiegel Injury Lawyers, around 1,300 deaths have occurred in Yosemite since the California national park was established in 1890. There are 12 to 15 deaths per year in the park on average.

Data released by the national parks service addressing fatalities between 2007 and 2023 also cites 163 deaths in that time period. The top 3 causes of death are:

Slips/falls: 53

Natural death: 33

Drowning: 21

Historically, waterfalls and related water incidents are a top cause of death in that slips/falls bracket. Extensive research conducted by the authors of Off the Wall: Death in Yosemite reaffirms this, and how far back these deaths go.

In kind, Yosemite National Park has guard rails in place at all waterfall lookouts. Visitors bypassing these safety measures are breaking federal law, and doing so at their own peril.

Park visitor Anam Shahid filmed several visitors doing exactly this:

In Shahid’s footage submitted to Tourons of Yellowstone, one visitor can be seen dangling their legs over the edge of the falls. Another stands at the brink alongside.

These visitors may be (blissfully) unaware of the deaths in Yosemite, or willingfuly do not abide by park regulations and federal laws.

Either way, bypassing railings and placing yourself at risk then places Search & Rescue at risk when they have to perform a rescue (injury) or retrieval (death, body).

IN DETAIL: Yosemite Falls

Yosemite Falls towers above the park, and is one of the tallest waterfalls on the planet. This immense wonder thunders 2,425-feet down, and has existed for eons.

Yosemite Fallis is not just a single waterfall, but comprised of three separate falls: Upper Yosemite Fall, the middle cascades, and Lower Yosemite Fall. Together, their size is so grand that the falls can be spotted from around Yosemite Valley.

This is also a seasonal fall, meaning it is most active in spring and summer as snow melts and seasonal rains commence. As autumn comes, the famous waterfall begins to dry up to sleep through winter once more.

During these periods of intense flow, the falls become incredibly dangerous:

Wading and/or swimming upstream from waterfalls is extremely dangerous. Each year, unsuspecting visitors drown or are swept over to their deaths.

Stay on trails: taking shortcuts causes trail erosion-and is both dangerous and illegal.

Carry (and drink) plenty of water: Be sure to treat river, stream, lake, or spring water.

Be prepared for sudden changes in weather and conditions.

Feeding and approaching wildlife is dangerous and illegal! Be sure to properly store your food.

Rocks in and around waterways are often slippery. Use caution when crossing streams.

During winter, the upper portion of this trail, which receives little to no sunlight, can be very icy and slippery, or buried beneath feet of snow, making traction difficult.

For more on the park’s waterfalls and features, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Yosemite National Park next.