‘Tourons’ approach immense bison bulls for photos in Yellowstone

The hits just keep on coming. Thankfully for these Yellowstone “tourons,” no actual “hits” came courtesy of these massive bison bulls, however.

And it’s a good thing they didn’t. At 2,000+ pounds, bulls of this size send each other flying regularly with minimal effort. Which is why millions visit Yellowstone National Park every year with respect for our majestic national mammal.

Others do not grasp this concept. In one of the many alarming videos to come out of the park this busy season, two tourists stand directly beside an immense bison bull as he grazes. Another bull watches from a few feet back. Both seem “unbothered,” as this is (sadly) a typical occurrence for them. This is habituation in action, which is not only dangerous but stressful for wildlife.

Willfully approaching and/or disturbing wildlife in any national park is also a federal crime.

“Tourons attempting bison close ups!” Tourons of Yellowstone captions of this latest incident. The popular page is largely responsible for coining the term “touron,” a combination of “tourist” and “moron.” Harsh, but true.

Why does this matter if the bison seem unperturbed?

But the question of “why does this matter?” remains prevalent. If people can approach wildlife in Yellowstone constantly with the majority of incidents yielding no consequences, then why is it such a big deal?

Regardless of outcome, this is a federal crime for a reason. And considering it is a federal crime to do so, that should be reason enough not to do so.

The why of why this is a crime is the important fact here, though. When wildlife like bison become habituated to human presence, it alters their natural behavior. Bison become more comfortable around people, which creates dangerous scenarios in which people are injured or killed every single year.

It’s also stressful for wildlife. Even if they do not appear stressed, these bison are hyper-aware of any human in their space. And if they choose so, retaliation can be swift and incredible.

Even outside of the risk of injury or death, habituated bison become far more likely to be hit by vehicles in road ways. For other species like bears, habituation leads to frequent and unfortunate euthanizing. It is the wildlife that pays the price for this more often than not.

This is why incidents like this unidentified man repeatedly harassing black bears in Yellowstone are so infuriating. Someone is going to get hurt, and these bears are going to be to “blame” when it happens.

Yellowstone visitor gored in similar 2023 incident

In many other cases, however, Yellowstone visitors have found themselves at the receiving end of a bison’s wrath.

In a separate video, shared May 21, a woman is standing directly in front of a bison bull’s head. Her feet are on the boardwalk and the bull’s hooves are in the grass. Standing mere inches from the wild animal, the woman then reaches out to attempt to touch his face. And the bull retaliates.

Throwing his weight into his horns, the bull immediately gores her hand, hooking her arm and thrashing several times before she is able to stumble free and run. Screams break out, the woman falls, and is lucky to walk away from the incident.

The footage has since been removed, but the incident remains a stark reminder of why all visitors are required to give wildlife of any kind space in any setting. While we may do our part and stay on boardwalks, wildlife are wild and will do as they please.

For an in-depth look at this issue with the park, see our Yellowstone ‘calls on visitors’ after alarming month of park incidents next.