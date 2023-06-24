Train derails into Yellowstone River, spilling ‘hazmat’ material

Eight rail cars have crashed into the Yellowstone River north of the national park, the fifth derailment in Montana this year.

“This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m. MDT, a portion of a train traveling westbound near Reed Point derailed while traversing a bridge over the Yellowstone,” Montana Rail Link announces in their media release.

“The train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported,” they continue. But the railroad bridge between Columbus and Reed Point has collapsed, dropping tanker cars directly down into the Yellowstone River.

The incident is currently unfolding between Reed Point and Columbus, Montana, about a 2 hour drive north of Cooke City, MT at Yellowstone National Park‘s border. All boat ramps and fishing accesses downstream of the derailment were closed by Montana Fish, Game & Parks immediately after.

Water treatment facilities in the area would also shut down all treatment. But the downstream city of Laurel has already restarted their water plant.

“A total of 8 rail cars are involved and in a great stroke of luck, none contained oil,” Stillwater County News reports. “The cars contained asphalt and a second substance that officials are working to confirm. Both of the substances are described as ‘slow moving’ and have not gone much past the initial scene.”

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office describes the derailment as “leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River.” But the wreckage is clearly seen in the middle of the river’s flow in photos provided by the office:

This is the fifth train derailment in Montana in 2023 alone.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Yellowstone River Closures

“From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, people are being told to avoid water due to possible contact with contaminants,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks comments on the incident.

No mention of effect to wildlife or the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has been made, however.

Yet Yellowstone River access is closed from Pelican Fishing Access Site to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort Fishing Access Sites.

Montana Rail also Link confirms “there are several cars in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.”

Emergency response is ongoing. It is also unclear if a train bridge collapse or derailment is to blame for the incident.

This story is developing.

Full Statement from Montana Rail Link:

“This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m. MDT, a portion of a train traveling westbound near Reed Point derailed while traversing a bridge over the Yellowstone. The train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported. There are several cars in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation with MRL personnel and first responders onsite. DES and NRC have been notified. The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority. We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident.”