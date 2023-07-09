Transient orca frees itself after 7 hours trapped in fishing gear

After spending more than seven hours trapped by a crab pot, a transient orca successfully freed itself without the help of wildlife officials.

The incident occurred on July 5 off the coast of Washington. NOAA Fisheries West Coast received reports of an orca, identified as 9-year-old male transient killer whale T65A5, entangled in a crab pot.

According to officials, T65A5, though a member of a family group, has been “periodically wandering on his own since age 4.”

Whale watching and wildlife agencies immediately recognized him as the same orca that wandered through a small channel into a lagoon and became trapped by the low tide in 2022. He spent the night in the lagoon, unable to escape, but had found his way out by morning.

“Only time will tell where he will show up next and what new adventure awaits this unusual whale!” the Orca Behavior Institute said at the time.

Well, just one year later, T65A5 found himself in a pickle once again. But once again, the clever orca saved himself without any outside assistance.

Transient orca frees himself from fishing gear

As NOAA explained in a Facebook post, many leapt into action to assist in freeing the orca from the crab pot. A commercial tugboat in the area offered to lend a hand by keeping an eye on the trapped animal while wildlife officials prepared for a rescue.

Meanwhile, local tour operators with the Pacific Whale Watch Association monitored T65A5 as well. And before long, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a drone to assess the orca’s situation.

As it turns out, however, their efforts were wholly unnecessary. While response teams reviewed the footage to determine the best method of freeing him, T65A5 freed himself.

At around 5 p.m. local time, the orca expertly “traveled closer to shore, creating slack in the entangling lines and swam away from the fishing gear, crab pot and all!”

“We are so grateful for all the help from the partners that made this a successful operation,” NOAA continued. “Perhaps good luck played a role in freeing T65A5. Either way, a team of professional responders, commercial and non-profit agencies, as well as our federal partners all came together to get the job done. Thank You All!”

Fishing gear entanglements on the rise

According to NOAA, the number of entangled whales has been increasing since 2014. In 2022 alone, at least 30 whales became entangled off the West Coast, one of which was a transient orca.

That said, the highest numbers occurred in 2015 and 2016, with each year seeing over 50 confirmed entanglements. The species most often trapped by fishing gear is humpback whales, who have a far more difficult time breaking free than T65A5.

A recent incident, for example, saw wildlife rescuers spend 8 hours working diligently to free a humpback whale calf. Thankfully, the mission was successful, but not every cetacean trapped in fishing gear is so lucky.

While some whales break free on their own or receive help within hours, others carry the fishing gear with them for days, weeks, or even years. All too often, entanglements are fatal.

Experts estimate that some 300,000 whales, dolphins, and porpoises die from similar entanglements annually. The full extent of this issue is difficult to assess, as deadly entanglements typically aren’t observed until it’s too late.

“Whales that are entangled can suffer from injuries, infection, and wrapping that can impair their ability to feed or swim,” NOAA explained. “The drag from the gear or debris can cause whales to expend more energy to swim, can make it harder for them to feed, and can result in starvation.”