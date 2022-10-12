Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper, Authorities Announce

A tree trimmer has tragically passed away after falling into a wood chipper. According to authorities, the freak accident occurred in California’s Menlo Park on Oct. 11. The park is located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Per reports from NBC News, local police officers were called to the scene at 12:53 p.m after receiving a distressed call. In addition, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of the harrowing accident. Sadly, the unnamed man had already died of his injuries by the time emergency services arrived.

“We all feel sick and sad,” Lisa Mitchell, a resident in the area, said about the horrific event. “We’re really sad. We’re trying to imagine what the poor family and their fellow workers are feeling. And it’s a lot. We just feel terrible.”

She added: “We see a lot of their trucks. So, I can only imagine what they’re feeling, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”

Mitchell continued: “You hear about the possibilities of horrific things happening, but don’t really know that they can. And today was clearly proof that they can.”

Currently, an investigation into the tragedy is underway by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The department has six months to determine if there was a safety violation.

Utah tree trimmer plummets 40 feet, had just qualified for major fitness competition

In addition, authorities have not released the victim’s name pending the notification of his next of kin. Fellow workers also said the company would not be issuing a statement at this time.

In Utah, a tree trimmer fell 40 feet after he removed a tree last month.

“The branch that he was using as an anchor just broke under him,” Collin’s wife Karly said about the tragic accident. “An old tree, and just disintegrated, and on the way down, he hit another branch and took a lot of trauma to his shoulder, ribcage.”

According to his wife, Collins fell from the tree when his anchor branch broke, hit a shed, and hit the ground. He was later rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed back surgery. Sadly, he has no feeling from his chest down.

Before the accident, Collins had just qualified for the world competition for DEKA FIT.

“The boy can run 18 miles at the drop of a hat,” Karly said about her husband. “The hallmark of Dayde is adventure, and it’ll be really hard to transition out of that.”

According to Karly, he’s been trimming trees for about two years now. She believes her husband has done hundreds of jobs, and he’s never had any accidents before.