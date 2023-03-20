An Inside Look At Hookin’ Bass & Makin’ Music With Trey Lewis

If you’re familiar with Trey Lewis, there’s a good chance it’s because he’s the big voice behind one of the most virally sensational songs in history. His tune Dicked Down In Dallas took the internet by storm back in 2020. It’s similar to Johnny Cash’s I’ve Been Everywhere except it’s about the innuendo-fueled cross-country adventures of an ex-girlfriend gone wild. It’s just as hilarious as it is heartbreaking. The song has been streamed a few hundred million times. It absolutely blew up on TikTok too. It’s also now a Certified Platinum single. But if that’s the only song of his you’ve ever heard then you’re overlooking a young man with much better musical stories to tell than that.

That one song everyone knows certainly does highlight Trey Lewis’s larger-than-life sense of humor. In some ways, Lewis is just as wild as that song. His live shows are raucous and highly energetic events. Crowds go into an absolute frenzy when he plays his biggest hit. There’s a more laid-back and deeply thoughtful side of him that most music fans have yet to see though. That side of him is most obvious when he’s chilling on his boat looking for largemouth bass. That’s because Trey Lewis finds a balance for his hard-rocking road dog lifestyle when he’s on the water with a fishing pole in his hand.

“Balancing the road life and social aspect of shows is hard but it’s so nice to get outside in the peace and quiet. I try to work as hard and as much as I can so I can fish whenever I have downtime,” Lewis recently told Outsider in an exclusive interview.

Trey Lewis Finds Calmness Off The Stage And On The Water

“I learned how to fish by catching brim on a Zebco 33 with my dad and grandad on Logan Martin Lake in Alabama. I was hooked immediately when I caught my first bass on a spinner bait when I was 13. Any chance I have now if I’m not writing songs or playing shows I’m fishing in Nashville or northern Florida. Being out on the water gives me time to slow down and think about life and my career. Being in nature and seeing wildlife gives me time to reflect on all the things I’m thankful for and step back and think about things without distractions,” he said.

His social media is an entertaining and eclectic mix of posts. Many of them are about his upcoming shows in addition to proof he knows how to get a crowd fired up. There are also hilarious clips from the DM Monday Podcast that he co-hosts. They often dive into the most absurd messages musicians receive from fans online. Topics include a wide array of subjects like how a career in music can change your life to what truck stops are the best for dropping a deuce. Oh yeah. There are also a whole lot of fish pics too.

Trey Lewis Likes Big Bass And He Cannot Lie

Not too many fishermen out there can consistently haul in hammers like Trey Lewis can. It’s only March which means the fishing season has yet to really start heating up. Even so, Lewis has already stacked up some big-time bass this year. Like this 7-pounder he caught a few weeks ago. That particular fishing trip was particularly memorable for him, as he and his fishing buddy filled up the live well with some absolute fatties. He’s also a romantic and experienced enough fisherman to know it’s good luck to turn your fish loose with a little kiss on the lips for good luck. Late last year he also showed off a sizzle reel of some of his hardiest toads from 2022.

His Music Is About So Much More Than Just That One Song

While that one song about geographic sexual escapades certainly changed his life and launched his career to new heights, you’re missing out if you don’t take a deeper dive into the musical catalog of Trey Lewis. The amount of success he built for himself as an independent artist is commendable as hell. However, Lewis signed a record deal with River House Artists at the end of last year. That means his best music is still ahead of him. “I’m so excited and grateful to join River House Artists. They support my vision and together we are going to put out the best music I’ve ever been a part of,” Lewis told Outsider.

His most recent release is a hilarious collaboration with Cooper Allan and Thomas Mac. It’s titled Mexican Jail. It has the same vibe as Blake Shelton’s Playboys of The Southwestern World. It goes to show that Lewis will likely never take himself too seriously when it comes to music. He’s got a special gift to make people laugh with his songs. But when he wants to get sentimental or introspective with his music, that’s something he’s got the ability to do too.

His song Whatever She Sees In Me is about the power of a woman’s love, be that a mother or a girlfriend. It’s about how the “she” in the song believed in his dreams even when he gave up on himself. It also addresses how picking up a guitar after rehab helped pull him out of the drug-induced darkness that almost ruined his life. His bro-down duet Good To Know People with Alex Maxwell is one of the best friendship anthems out there. In 2021 he released a strong EP titled Shut The Door. It includes 5 really solid songs that got lost in the shadow of that one other song. His catalog goes much deeper than that too, with plenty of other deep cuts worth listening to.

The New Music On The Way From Trey Lewis Is His Best Work Yet

As for the claim that his new music is going to be his best stuff yet? Well, judging by the newest songs he recently previewed it sounds like that’s definitely true. Up Yours is the kind of classic whiskey-drinking break-up song that country music was built on. He just shared a preview of it while strolling through the aisle of Bass Pro Shops.

It Was Always You is the type of love song a guy sends to a girl when he’s trying to score points and make her heart melt. And then there is his newest song Mount Rushmore. From the spirited lyrics to the simple sonic focus on his booming voice and the strum of a six-string, it’s as good as country music gets.