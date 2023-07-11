TROPHY TUESDAY: 21-pound snakehead breaks Maryland record

Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognizes Damien Cook’s massive 21-pounder, a northern snakehead, as the new state record for the species.

Northern snakeheads (Channa argus) are a unique species to begin with. In Maryland, they’re also of the invasive sort. But a record is a record, and Rhodesdale fisherman Damien Cook has broken a state-best with his impressive July 5 trophy.

Indeed, Mr. Cook’s whopper of a 21.0-pound northern snakehead has him crowned the Maryland king for the snakehead species in their Invasive Division, Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirms in their media release.

“Honestly I thought it was just your average 30-inch snakehead when I first hooked the fish,” Mr. Cook tells the dept. But his catch came out of a Dorchester County river at 36 inches long.

”It pulled hard but I had the advantage of it being close and I got it in the net pretty quickly,” Cook recalls. It was then weighed on a certified scale provided by Kool Ice Seafood in Cambridge.

Mr. Cook says he was kayak fishing with a custom baitcasting rod, 30-pound test-rated braided line, and a custom chatterbait he calls the “cooker” when he landed his titanic snakehead, which beat out the previous record of a 19.9-pounder.

THE STATS: New Maryland State Record for Northern Snakehead

New Maryland State Record Snakehead caught by Damien Cook. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources media release)

Mr. Cook’s northern snakehead also beats out the IGFA All Tackle World Record for the species. That 19-pound, 5 ouncer was caught by Emanuel Tankersley in 2018.

The previous Maryland record was held by Andrew D. Fox, who bowfished his snakehead in Charles County in 2018 (see table above).

IN DEPTH: Northern Snakehead

As the Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources explains, “The Northern snakehead is an invasive species now common throughout Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay tidal waters. Snakeheads have become popular for sportfishing in Maryland because they fight hard and strike traditional artificial lures that are often used for largemouth bass.”

U.S. Department of Agriculture: A northern snakehead fish lays in a tray. The northern snakehead, dubbed “Frankenfish”, is an invasive species from Asia that threatens North American ecosystems. The fish is highly predatory and some species have the ability to breathe air while crossing land to new bodies of water. The snakehead has been found in parts of Maryland as well as in Lake Michigan. (Photo by the SDA via Getty Images)

“Dorchester County’s tidal river system is among the state’s hotspots for snakeheads,” the dept. adds.

As an invasive species, the Maryland Dept. encourages anglers to kill all snakeheads that they catch, and reminds anglers it is illegal to transport a live snakehead.

Congrats to Mr. Cook on his phenomenal – and ecologically helpful – trophy! For more TROPHY TUESDAY action, see this Wyoming angler’s tiger trout record at 11.93 pounds.

Message from Maryland Department of Natural Resources:

The Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398 to report a potential state record catch.

The department recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.