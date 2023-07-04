TROPHY TUESDAY: Angler’s tiger trout breaks Wyoming record at 11.93 pounds

Wyoming anger Owen Schadd has broken the state record with his 31 inch, 11.93 pound tiger trout, confirms the Game and Fish Department.

As Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WFGD) Public Information Officer Breanna Ball reports, “You never know what you may be reeling in.”

For local fisherman Owen Schaad, that was a new state record tiger trout. A Cheyenne resident, Schaad was spending the day visiting family and fishing on Viva Naughton Reservoir near Kemmerer.

It’s a regular summer spot for the family, but even Owen admits they don’t usually catch much. But now he’s surely seeing the spot differently after catching over 20 fish that day. And one is now a Wyoming state record tiger trout. His “big one” officially measures an impressive 31 inches, weighing 11.93 pounds.

THE STATS: Owen Schadd’s Record Wyoming Tiger Trout

“I was fishing for maybe about 4 hours. Out of nowhere I hook onto this big ol’ fish and I think it’s a brown trout,” he tells WFGD. “It took maybe 20 minutes to get it where I could see it.”

And when Schadd got his trout up to the bank and in his net, “I was all excited, jumping up and down,” he recalls. For good reason, too. He knew he’d gotten a whopper, and now he’s broken the Wyoming record that had been in place for 11 years, set in May 2012 (see table above).

Owen Schadd’s Record Wyoming Tiger Trout. (Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department, media release)

Now, Schadd is one of the only anglers to break a Wyoming trout record in the 21st century.

Prior to 2011, the most recent trout state record to enter the books was in 1995. That year, a 50 pound lake trout from Flaming Gorge Reservoir tied a state record from 1983.

“Fish need remarkable conditions to grow that big. As people catch those fish it becomes less likely another fish with those conditions will be caught again any time soon,” offers Mark Smith, Game and Fish assistant fisheries management coordinator.

“Popular sport fish records tend to become stagnant over time due to the unusual environmental conditions that are required to produce exceptional sized fish,” Smith adds, with a “Congratulations to Owen on his great catch and impressive fish.”

Indeed, “Owen is not the first angler to break a state record this year, and hopefully he won’t be the last.”

And for the angler, “It was probably the most exciting day of my life,” Schaad lauds. Still, he’s in no rush to reveal what equipment he used to snare his tiger trout. “A big rod with heavy line” is all WGFD could get out of the local.



In his defense, “I went fishing that night and I didn’t catch a single fish. So it definitely was just a fluke. I was in the same spot, too, and I didn’t even see one,” Schadd says.

“That day was just special, I guess. Just meant to be.”

