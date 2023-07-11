TROPHY TUESDAY: Blue catfish angler smashes his own Tennessee record

“Now, this is a big blue!” Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency lauds of Micka Burkhart’s 122.3-pound blue catfish.

And a big blue it is. The size of blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) varies depending on their environment, with “typical” weights ranging from 20 to 80 pounds across ecosystems. A blue over 100 pounds is rare. And a 120+ pounder? Now that’s a trophy.

Mr. Burkhart has caught himself another true monster catfish of this class, besting his previous record by several pounds. He did so at 12 p.m. on June 28, 2023 in the Stewart County portion of Tennessee’s Cumberland River.

Utilizing a white bass head with 40-pound test line, Burkhart reeled in his 122.3-pound blue cat, now a state record pending verification and certification, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) cites.

THE STATS: New Tennessee State Blue Catfish Record

“Some of you may remember Micka from his previous state record Blue Cat in September of 2022, weighing 118.7 pounds,” TWRA captions their video of Mr. Burkhart’s catch on Instagram.

As for the catfish’s fate, “Micka successfully released this pending record back into the Cumberland River for those wondering.”

TWRA also lists the full official measurements for the new record blue cat within:

122.3 pounds

57.5 inches long

42.25-inch girth

IN DEPTH: The Blue Catfish

Blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) are a species of freshwater fish native to the Mississippi River basin and other river systems in North America. They’re also one of the largest species of catfish, boasting impressive size and distinctive blue-gray coloration.

Blue cats have longer bodies and a broad, flat head with a protruding lower jaw. They have smooth skin with no scales and are characterized by their deeply forked tail. Adults can become well over 5-feet-long from that lower jaw to forked tail. And as Mr. Burkhart’s catches show, they can weigh well over 100 pounds, too.

As their name suggests, blue catfish have a bluish-gray hue on their dorsal (upper) side and a lighter shade on their ventral (lower) side. Their coloration can vary depending on factors such as habitat and water conditions. They also have sharp spines on their dorsal and pectoral fins, which can and have injured anglers if not handled properly.

In general, blue catfish are highly adaptable and can be found in a variety of freshwater habitats. They thrive in rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and large streams as opportunistic feeders, and have a diverse diet. Fish, crustaceans, insects, and other aquatic organisms are all on the menu. In truth, these big fish will eat just about anything with food value, and have a famously voracious appetite.

Blue catfish are also popular among anglers due to their large size and challenging nature. The strength of these large, stocky cats makes for one hell of a sporting event, to be sure.

But the species is also invasive in some areas, like the Chesapeake Bay, so fishing regulations vary from state to state.

