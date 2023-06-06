TROPHY TUESDAY: Gigantic wels catfish to become new world record at over 9 feet long

After “23 years of intense catfishing,” MADCAT’s Alessandro Biancardi has landed the longest wels catfish ever recorded – and it is an absolute giant.

Truly, Biancardi’s photos speak for themselves. His wels cat is one of the largest freshwater fish ever caught, and will soon become the new world record holder for the species by length.

“Everything started as a normal day of fishing,” the pro MADCAT ITALY angler begins in their media release. “I went to the great river Po, [but] before leaving I checked knots, hooks, each connection, because I’m extremely meticulous. I always need to be 100% sure that everything is in place if a dream fish decide to bite my lure.”

And that dream came true. At 9 feet 4.4 inches in length, his wels cat beats our the current International Game Fish Association All-Tackle World Record by 1.6 inches.

THE STATS: Alessandro Biancardi’s World-Record Wels Catfish

Pending IGFA All Tackle World Record wels catfish caught by Alessandro Biancardi in the Po River, Italy. June 2023. (Photo credits: MADCAT Pro Staff Alessandro Biancardi, ITA)

“In the presence of 10 witnesses, an official measurement that was thorough was done. Additionally, documentation was sent to the IGFA so they could officially record this large fish,” MADCAT cites. “Although this procedure takes some time, what matters to us is that our consultant captured the largest catfish ever— catfish world record!”

As the table above lays out, Attila Zsedely is the current all-tackle world record holder for a wels cat. Zsedley’s behemoth also came from Italy’s River Po in March of 2010, which would yield an official weight. Biancardi didn’t opt to weigh his giant, however, as his top priority was this incredible giant’s survival.

“I was very curious about the weight, but I feared stressing it too much, that rare specimen, so I decided to safely release it, hoping it could give another angler the same joy he gave to me,” he offers.

Talk about a top-tier angler and trophy of a lifetime.

Gear used to catch this world record monster (courtesy of MADCAT)

Rod: MADCAT XTAAZ Spin 2.70m

MADCAT XTAAZ Spin 2.70m Reel: Savage Gear SGS8 8000

Savage Gear SGS8 8000 Line: MADCAT prototype braid

MADCAT prototype braid Lure: Savage Gear Cannibal 15cm

Savage Gear Cannibal 15cm Jig head: MADCAT (12/0) 40g

Pending IGFA All Tackle World Record wels catfish caught by Alessandro Biancardi in the Po River, Italy. June 2023. (Photo credits: MADCAT Pro Staff Alessandro Biancardi, ITA)

Pending IGFA All Tackle World Record wels catfish caught by Alessandro Biancardi in the Po River, Italy. June 2023. (Photo credits: MADCAT Pro Staff Alessandro Biancardi, ITA)

Biancardi was alone on his boat that day, and the water level was starting to drop after a big flood. So he decided to fish with spinning technic instead.

I’ calmly managed to fight what I felt to be a prehistoric fish’

“So I started casting my lure in the muddy water… I used to start with a crank bait to quickly understand if fish are active or not, this time I had a different feeling and I started with a Savage Gear Cannibal Shad on a 12/0 (40 gram) jig head,” he adds of the day.

“In silence I approached the first spot and after few casts a powerful bite arrived, the fish stood still some seconds before starting a very complicated fight, between strong currents and a lot of submerged obstacles. I calmly managed to fight what I felt to be a prehistoric fish.”

Biancardi followed the giant for 40 endless minutes. And when it surfaced for the first time, “I really realized that I hooked a monster,” he recalls. “Adrenaline started pumping hard and the fear of losing it almost sent me into a panic. I was alone facing the biggest catfish I ever seen in 23 years.”

He tried gloving its mouth 2-3 times, he says, “but it was still too strong. I decided to go in shallow water trying to land it from shore and after few tries, I managed to land it!”

After securing his mammoth wels, Biancardi tied it to the boat to “let it recover from the long fight.” But this is when he realized his boat was not anchored.



“It was going away in the current,” he says. “I was forced to have a swim to recover it with all my stuff.”

But recover it he did, and Alessandro Biancardi will go down in history alongside his wels catfish as a result.

