TROPHY TUESDAY: High school student goes straight from prom to angling 7-pound walleye

A big Outsider shoutout to MaryJo Mattingly, the Tennessee high school student who went straight from junior prom to reeling in this 7.06-pound walleye!

The night began with a rite of passage for every American teen: prom. Together with her date, Luke Lankford, MaryJo Mattingly dressed to the nines and headed to the event. A truly dedicated angler, however, she knew the night wouldn’t be complete without a little fishing.

As you can see, the young outdoorsman caught the well-fed walleye while still sporting her makeup and nails from prom night.

“Big Fish Alert! MaryJo Mattingly and Luke Lankford of Anderson County High School went night fishing on Melton Hill Lake after their junior prom and she caught this 7.06 lbs. walleye. Note she still has her makeup and nails on!” TWRA

The impressive catch and equally admirable angler, shared by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, have gained quite the fan club since Saturday night. The post has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments across multiple platforms.

“A high school couple night fishing after their Jr Prom is the most Tennessee thing that has ever Tennessee’d and I LOVE it. Congrats young people,” one user wrote. “Absolutely incredible fish, congrats!!” another said.

Tennessee Holds World Record for Largest Walleye Catch in History

Reeling in a 7-pound walleye is no small accomplishment. But did you know Tennessee is home to the world record walleye catch as well?

The world record catch occurred on August 3, 1960, when Tennessee native Mabry Harper pulled a 25-pound, 41-inch behemoth from Old Hickory Reservoir, according to the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, though, Harper’s catch was only recently reinstated. Back in 1996, the Hall of Fame removed Harper’s walleye from its record listing.

According to the Hall, claims began to surface that the fish’s size had been greatly exaggerated. Further investigation, however, proved that these claims were false, reinstating Harper to his rightful place as world record holder.

While the walleye does appear smaller than today’s catches in the black-and-white photos, this doesn’t mean it wasn’t 41 inches.

In actuality, today’s fishes appear larger than they really are in photos. This is largely thanks to wide-angled lenses and the ability to take close-ups while still capturing the full fish.

Another major point of contention was the fact that Harper didn’t mount his record catch. At the time, however, Harper viewed the fish as food, not decoration. His wife did snap a few photos of the catch, but the walleye was then dressed out and cleaned for their next family meal.

The reinstatement was a win for Harper and his surviving relatives. Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for angler Al Nelson.

In 1982, the Arkansas resident caught a massive 22-pound, 11-ounce walleye. Fourteen years later, he was promoted to world record holder when Harper was disqualified.

Through all the controversy, Nelson went from number two to number one and then back again. This was no doubt a stressful time for the fisherman, but a 22-pound catch is something to be proud of regardless.