TROPHY TUESDAY: Jay Cutler finds massive elk rack during spring bear hunt

During his spring bear hunt in Montana, Jay Cutler found an impressive bonus: this 6×6 elk rack and skull.

Montana’s 2023 spring bear season is on. Starting April 15th and running through June 15th, the hunt brings an age-old battle back to the state: man vs bear. Here in the lower 48, that means black bears are available for harvest, not grizzlies (Alaska remains the only place in the U.S. where brown bears can be harvested).

Former NFL star and Gratis Beer’s Jay Cutler is on the hunt himself. And his trip has already garnered one hell of a trophy:

“2023 Spring bear hunt in Montana! This morning Jay found a nice 6×6 Elk skull. The hunt continues! Be Bold Live Free.“ Outsider

Whether you call them elk or wapiti, the species – the second largest cervid on our continent – grows impressive, majestic antlers. Bulls grow and shed their rack annually, and use them to attract mates, establish dominance, and battle rivals.

Elk antlers, like those of other deer species, are primarily composed of bone. Cortical bone, specifically, forms the outer layer of the antler, providing strength and support to their structure. And if an elk dies with a full rack, that cortical bone remains fused to the skull. This is exactly what Jay found, and they’re some of the best trophies around.

Jay Cutler’s Montana elk skull is an impressive example of the species, but the famous ‘Spider Bull’ still reigns supreme

Generally, the older and more mature a bull elk becomes, the larger and and more elaborate the antlers. But their size can vary significantly depending on genetics, nutrition, and overall health of the elk, as well.

Jay’s rack is an excellent example of a healthy, thriving bull that reached impressive size during life. But some elk will produce exceptional antlers through mutations that defy all expectations.

The largest elk rack ever found, known as the “Spider Bull,” is a legendary example of an exceptional elk antler set. Discovered in 2008 in Utah, the Spider Bull’s antlers measured an impressive 49 3/8 inches (125.4 cm) in width. The bull itself was estimated to weigh around 1,100 pounds (500 kg) and was believed to be around 8-9 years old when it was harvested.

With a gross score of 499 3/8, it remains the only elk on record approaching the 500-inch mark.

The Spider Bull’s antlers gained significant attention due to their extraordinary size and unique shape. The rack featured numerous long and curving tines resembling spider legs, which contributed to its name. It became a remarkable specimen and a source of inspiration for hunters and enthusiasts alike. But there’s also a lot of controversy surrounding this bull elk’s existence. I recommend checking out the comments on this YouTube feature of the Spider Bulls’ rack for a quick summary.

Elk racks like the skull Jay Cutler found can be kept in Montana, so long as the animal died of natural causes. The shed/skeletal remains must also be found outside of state and national parks (shed hunting in parks is illegal).

Congrats again to Jay on this killer trophy! For more Trophy Tuesday action, see this Oklahoma angler’s behemoth bighead carp.