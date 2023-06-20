TROPHY TUESDAY: ‘Minnesota Monster’ Deadhead buck smashes state record

Jesse Schroeder’s once-in-a-lifetime deadhead buck is the “definition of a Minnesota Monster,” Minnesota-Official-Measurers declares.

As announced on social media, Lake City resident Jesse Schroeder found one of the most impressive deadheads we’ll ever see. While spring shed hunting on his brother’s expansive property in Goodhue County, Mr. Schroeder came across the intact skeletal remains of this large older white-tailed deer buck.

Now, “After the 60 day drying requirement, it has been panel measured and it sports 31 scorable points. It scored 277 3/8 net and 282 1/8 gross, making it the new number 1 non-typical all time in Minnesota,” Minnesota-Official-Measurers announces via Facebook.

The previous record stood for 50 years, and Mr. Schroeder’s beat it by nearly 9 points. Look at this absolute beast:

“This deer was well known by a handful of people that were fortunate to see it, get trail camera pictures of him and find his sheds. He is every definition of a Minnesota Monster,” Official-Measurers lauds.

A monster, indeed, and a trophy of a lifetime! Congrats to Mr. Schroeder on his find and going through the proper measures that’ve resulted in his new number 1 non-typical all time deadhead in his state.

For clarity, Minnesota counts found and hunted deer antlers in their state records.

Mr. Schroeder celebrates his remarkable deadhead

“I’ve picked up some nice sheds there over the years, but nothing that came anywhere close to this,” Mr. Schroeder tells Field & Stream.

“I spotted the tines and walked toward then, and then I saw stuff sticking everywhere and my walk turned into a quick little sprint, followed by a high-school-girl scream when I kneeled by the buck,” he adds.

As for the legend of this white-tailed buck in life, “We’d heard there was a giant buck in the neighborhood, and we figured that had to be him.”

After Schroeder found his deadhead, “I started getting trail-cam pics and videos from hunters and landowners in the area. They were from locations as far away as 5 miles. But all in the same basic corridor.”

Through chatting with locals, he was able to discern “the buck was 7 or 8 years old” at death. “That’s the best we can figure,” Schroeder continues for F&S.

He also notes the deadhead was part of a carcass that was purely skeletal at the time of finding:

“My guess is the buck got in a fight and got sick and just didn’t make it through the winter. We plant 5 or 6 aces of food plots every year, just to help the deer feed and winter well. But this winter was tough on the deer, with plenty of ice and snow and cold, which stayed around late.”

Congrats again to Mr. Schroeder and a hearty thanks to F&S’s Scott Bestul for his additional coverage.

