TROPHY TUESDAY: ‘Monster’ alligator gar is likely new world record

Kentucky’s Arthur Weston, one of the top anglers on the planet, has amassed another record with this absolute beast of an alligator gar. Or so the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) is expected to claim.

Mr. Weston, an IGFA member and record hunter, currently holds 40 other world records. So if/when the association confirms his latest, it’ll be another in his long stretch of line class records.

“I already have a couple of alligator gar line class records, and on this particular trip, prior to this large fish, I had two new records that I obtained for two smaller fish on a different line,” Weston tells FOX WEATHER of his latest.

The trophy? A 251 pound alligator gar straight out of a land dweller’s nightmares. The giant is now firmly the record holder for to be caught on 80-pound test line. The beast was hooked riverside about an hour and a half from Houston, Texas, then released to live on.

Alligator Gar Anglers Weight Line/Record State Art Weston, Kirk Kirkland (2023) 251 lbs. 80-pound test world record TX Kenny Williams (2011) 327 lbs. world record alligator gar (verified) MS Bill Valverde (1951) 279 lbs. IGFA all-tackle record TX

Prior to Weston’s April 16 catch, the largest fish caught on 80-pound test line was a 191-pounder. Weston “crushed” this record by a solid 60 pounds with his giant gar.

Boldly going where no angler has gone before

The champ was targeting this species when he set out alongside Texas’ Captain Kirk Kirkland, the alligator gar specialist. He’s “the original catch and release alligator gar fishing guide,” as Capt. Kirk proclaims himself on his Instagram. Certainly, the good captain has gone where no angler has gone before when it comes to gar fishing.

“I have been fishing for alligator gar longer than any other person who is guiding,” Kirkland says. The captain has, in fact, amassed over 100 IGFA world records himself across all fish species. “No other alligator gar fishing guide has even close,” he adds.

Where Mr. Weston’s gar is concerned, Kirkland calls it “an absolute monster,” offering a hearty congratulations to his fellow champ and friend for the April 16, 2023 catch and release.

When we spoke to Capt. Kirkland, he placed great emphasis on his catch and release practices. The good captain prefers to let these magnificent beasts live their lives, and has Outsider’s utmost respect for it.

Alligator Gar are Massive and Require Intense Angling Battles

With the world record of the species being a 327-pound behemoth measuring over 8-feet-long, the alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula) are the largest members of the gar family. These freshwater giants obviously reach massive size, and are more than a match for the anglers targeting them.

Mr. Weston was using pieces of carp as bait to catch his trophy. He would wait by the bank for giants to take hold, and then brace himself for a fight.

“They’re kind of an interesting fish,” he offers. “They don’t gobble down their food right away. They will run with the bait in their mouth, and it takes a while for them to move it past their teeth and down into their throat, where traditionally you can set the hook and land the fish.”

Oftentimes, the battle to land a trophy alligator gar will take hours. Their beast was so powerful once hooked that Weston and Capt. Kirkland thought they’d hooked an actual Texas alligator.

“It literally pulled our boat around in circles,” Weston recalls. “It was pulling us around the river.”

All in all, their prize took 25 minutes to reel in, lasso, and claim measurements.

Mr. Weston says it is “very, very uncommon” to catch one at 250 or plus. This “is like less than one percent” of alligator gar angles, he cites.

And as Captain Kirkland requires, the 80-to-100-year-old giant was released back into the river to live its life. Major congrats, gents!

