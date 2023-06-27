TROPHY TUESDAY: North Carolina angler bests state blueline tilefish record

North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has just certified Thomas Adkins’ huge tilefish trophy as the new state record.

Mr. Adkins’ blueline tilefish, or gray tilefish (Caulolatilus microps), is a 17-pound, 1.9-ounce giant caught near Tower B, offshore of Nags Head on June 11, 2023.

The Sutherland, Virginia resident beat out the previous state record for the species by quite a few ounces (see stats below). As the division cites in their media release, Mr. Adkins was out fishing with his father when he landed the impressive tilefish using cut bait, Shimano 700 reel, and his Trevala rod.

Adkin’s fish also measures 36-inches total length from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail. It holds an impressive 20.5-inch girth, too.

THE STATS: North Carolina Blueline Tilefish Record

North Carolina’s new state record blueline tilefish caught by Thomas Adkins. (Photo courtesy of NC Division of Marine Fisheries)

The state’s previous state record weighed 16-pounds, 8-ounces, caught off Oregon Inlet in 2004. But the current world record (IGFA All-Tackle) is an impressive 23-pound, 4-ounce giant caught in New Jersey by Mark Milici, so Mr. Adkins has even bigger blueline tilefish to look forward to for his next record-breaker.

Big congrats to Thomas on his trophy! For more information on North Carolina state record fish, visit the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

What is a blueline tilefish, exactly?

This saltwater fish has several common names, but blueline tilefish is the official species name for Caulolatilus microps. If you hear grey tilefish or sand tilefish, this is also referring to the same species; a member of the family Malacanthidae.

They’re found in the western Atlantic Ocean, particularly in the waters off the southeastern United States down into Mexico.

Blueline tilefish have distinctive, elongated bodies with bluish-gray coloration and blue lines running horizontally along their sides, hence the name. Anglers hoping to catch one need to aim for the depths, as these bottom-dwelling fish usually inhabit sandy or muddy areas near reefs or rocky bottoms.

These fish are also known for their impressive burrowing abilities. They use their strong jaws and digging fins to create burrows in the seafloor, where they’re opportunistic feeders. A variety of small invertebrates, crustaceans, and mollusks are typical prey.

Blueline tilefish have also gained popularity among recreational and commercial anglers due to their size, fighting ability, and food value. But their populations are managed to ensure sustainable fishing practices and conservation, so be sure to check local regulations before fishing.

For more TROPHY TUESDAY action, see this gigantic wels catfish, a new world record at over 9 feet long.