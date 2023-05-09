TROPHY TUESDAY: Oklahoma angler breaks skipjack herring record after barely missing striped bass record

Just keep fishing! Oklahoma angler William Scott barely missed the state’s striped bass record in late April, only to break the skipjack herring a week later.

As the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) notes of Mr. Scott, “It looks like we just need to leave him a set of scales and expect another call soon!”

The Checotah native just broke the state’s rod/reel record for skipjack herring with a 3 pound, 7.5 oz trophy. ODWC has already confirmed and posted the record for the lesser-followed species.

Skipjack Herring Record, Angler (Year) Weight Location Oklahoma State Rod/Reel Record, William Scott (2023) 3 lbs., 7.5 oz. OK Tennessee State Rod/Reel Record, Marc Cooper II (2015) 4 lbs., 2.88 oz. TN Potential World Record Skipjack Herring, Marc Cooper II (2015) 4 lbs., 2.88 oz. TN IGFA All-Tackle World Record, Paul Goddard (1982) 3 lbs., 12 oz. TN

“NEW STATE RECORD: After a near miss on the Oklahoma striped bass record, William Scott, of Checotah, has officially reeled in our new skipjack herring rod/reel state record! Will’s catch weighed in at 3 lbs 7.5 oz from Lake Eufaula taillwaters. It looks like we just need to leave him a set of scales and expect another call soon!” Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

By comparison, the Tennessee state record for the species is a 4 pound, 2.88 oz whopper caught by Marc Cooper II in 2015 in Watts Bar Lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Biologist Mike Jolley would confirm Cooper’s record and submit weight to the International Game Fish Association (IFGA) for world record status. It hasn’t been listed by IGFA in the time since, however. For whatever reason, Cooper’s catch may have not been approved.

In turn, the IGFA All-Tackle World Record is still held by Paul Goddard via his 1982 catch (see table above).

Skipjack herring (Alosa chrysochloris) are named for their affinity for “skipping” out of the water while feeding. These North American freshwater fish typically weigh in at around 2 pounds. Anything over 3 is considered exceptional.

Oklahoma’s Skipjack herring record holder barely missed the striped bass record, too

As for that monster striped bass Mr. Scott also caught, it fell just 12 ounces short of the OK record. It’s still an impressive trophy, nonetheless:

“We had a near record yesterday below Lake Eufaula dam! William Scott reeled in a striped bass weighing 46 pounds and 10 ounces – falling just 12 ounces short of the state record. His catch measured just over 40 inches in length. Congrats William!” ODWC

Keep on fishin’, Mr. Scott! Congrats on both trophies, and we’ve no doubt you’ve got more lined up in your future!

