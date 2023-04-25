TROPHY TUESDAY: Seven-bearded turkey harvested by young Tennessee hunter

A hardy congrats to Tennessee turkey hunter Cameron Freshour for harvesting this impressive seven-bearded, 18.5 pound tom!

Freshour took the gobbler in Greene County, a heavily forested area of Tennessee’s northeast corner bordering the Appalachian Mountains. As the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) lauds, “Cameron’s bird weighed 18.5 lbs., had 1 1/16″ spurs, and over 46 total inches of beard!”

Harvesting a tom (male) with multiple beards is uncommon, to be sure. TWRA estimates less than 10% of gobblers have more than one beard. The agency doesn’t keep turkey records in our state, but NWTF does. “And unsurprisingly, multiple bearded birds top the list with the world record having 13 beards!” they cite.

What is a Turkey ‘Beard’?

In brief, a turkey’s beard is the tuft of coarse, wiry feathers that grow from their chest and neck. Typically, only toms grow these hair-like strands (think a pig’s tail or the horse hairs used for a paint brush). But hens (females) are also known to grow beards in rare instances.

The beard feathers are what’s known as a “modified” feather, meaning that it is not the same as the regular feathers that cover the bird’s body. These feathers are thicker, coarser, and more durable, which better suit them to withstand the wear and tear of the tom’s daily activities like foraging for food and battling other males for territory/mates.

In Tennessee, gobbler beards grow to around 7-9 inches in mature toms. They can exceed this, however, and when they do they make a tom a prime target for harvest.

In kind, a tom’s beard is an important physical characteristic for turkey hunters. Beards are often used as a way to determine a turkey’s age and overall health. And the longer and thicker the beard, the older and more dominant the turkey is likely to be. Both come into play with state hunting regulations.

The beard is a main feature hunters use to determine whether a turkey is legally harvestable as a result. Specific regulations governing the length and thickness of the beard that must be met before a turkey can be hunted exist in most states, as do harvesting limits (or outright bans) on hens and jakes (juveniles).

And as this Georgia hunter’s turkey harvest also shows, multi-bearded turkeys make for trophies of a lifetime.