TROPHY TUESDAY: This ‘Monster’ Alligator Harvest Was for the ‘Greater Good’

Spotted on a Florida cattle ranch, “We knew this gator could end up being a big problem if not dealt with immediately,” Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue says of their truly gigantic alligator harvest.

With a hearty “We got em y’all!” Mike Kimmel tells the tale of how the Florida agency harvested this behemoth bull earlier in April. Initially spotted by drone, Kimmel would then guide Rick Mace on the hunt for what ended up being a 12 foot, 2 inch American alligator:

Species American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) Measurement 12 foot, 2 inches long Location Private Florida cattle ranch Harvester(s) Rick Mace (hunter), Mike Kimmel (guide) Record 14 foot 3-1/2 inch male from Lake Washington in Brevard County (FWC)

“This giant ended up being 12’2” which is HUGE for a wild gator on a ranch like this, or anywhere really,” Kimmel details. And it truly is. Any wild bull (male) American gator exceeding 11-feet-long is considered exceptional. Harvesting one at over 12 feet puts you just 2 feet under Florida’s biggest ever (officially) measured, too, as the table above shows.

“A gator like this is a once in a lifetime beast,” Kimmel lauds. “And I couldn’t be more stoked for [Rick Mace] for getting this monster.”

Take a look at this titanic trophy for yourself before we get into the details below:

As the guide details, “Not all gators can reach this size. A combination of genetics, opportunities and diet” factor in. And as far as the alligator’s age, “No, I don’t think he’s 50+ years old but probably closer to 15-20 years old,” Kimmel offers. “He’s lived a good life in the wild, but now it’s his time to be removed from the land and be utilized for the greater good!”

‘The Greater Good’

This behemoth was first spotted on a private cattle ranch down in Florida. “We knew this gator could end up being a big problem if not dealt with immediately,” he says. And again, he’s right on the money.

When it comes to exceptional animals like this, conservation and hunting tend to become two separate topics. But as both a naturalist and a cattle rancher, I will always say the two are one and the same. And this gator was simply too big of a risk to private land to be left unchecked.

“A gator this size can easily eat a calf or even a cow,” Kimmel continues. “Working cow dogs are also a big concern. Not very long ago Florida actually had an older woman pulled into the water and killed by a much smaller gator,” he cites.

Multiple agencies tout well over 1 million gators living in Florida alone. In all, an estimated 5 million American alligators call the southeastern United States home, with roughly 1.25 million of them residing in Florida, Defenders of Wildlife cite. This is important context when considering how local government deal with nuisance gators and potential threats like this behemoth. In short: the culling of one large bull who has many mating years behind him is not going to put a dent in any population.

What he would put a dent in, eventually, is the cattle on this private ranch, or worse. And as Kimmel emphasizes, relocating bull gators isn’t an option.

Why Relocating Alligators Isn’t an Option

“These big bull gators will try to dominant the area and kill all other male gators, which becomes a problem as well,” Kimmel cites.

The species is far too territorial, and uprooting a gator to place it in the domain of others only leads to further alligator deaths. For this and other reasons, the displacement of alligators and crocodiles in Florida is illegal.

“The state and their biologists issue us tags to manage the gators on this property, and no relocation is not possible,” Kimmel adds. “It would be illegal and irresponsible.”

As a result, legal hunting/trapping becomes paramount to keeping alligator and human populations healthy in Florida. Or, as Kimmel says, “Gator population control is crucial for the health of the gator population, the ecosystem and for the safety of surrounding areas.”

Furthering that ‘Greater Good’

Stories like this one are paramount to the “hunting is conservation” conversation. As poachers and wasteful individuals continue to give true hunters a bad name, it becomes imperative to highlight those doing right by us all.

“Nothing will go to waste,” Kimmel lauds. His team has “big plans for all the meat,” he says, “and the skin will be turned into beautiful leather products.”

Most excitingly to this naturalist, “Even the skull/head will be utilized as an educational display.”

In the end, there’s “Nothing better than having the hunt of a lifetime, all in the name of Florida conservation!”

Well said and congrats again to Rick Mace and Mike Kimmel on this spectacular trophy.

