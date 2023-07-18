TROPHY TUESDAY: Young angler catches ‘human-toothed’ pacu in Oklahoma pond

We’ve got a very different TROPHY TUESDAY this week as young Mr. Charlie Clinton shares his wild invasive pacu catch out of Oklahoma.

Imagine angling your local Midwestern pond and these teeth are on your hook. Young angler Charlie Clinton was fishing in his neighborhood over the weekend when he got this unusual bite (pun intended), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shares.

After some research, Charlie and his family discovered he’d reeled in a pacu, a South American fish closely related to the carnivorous piranha. Pacu (Piaractus brachypomus) prefer vegetation, however, and their bottom row of teeth bear an unbelievable resemblance to our own:

“A young angler, Charlie Clinton, was fishing in a neighborhood pond over the weekend when he got an unusual bite. Charlie reeled in what turned out to be a Pacu, which is a South American fish closely related to Piranha.” (Photos courtesy of the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation, ODWC media release)

But what in the world is this South American fish doing in Oklahoma?

“Pacu have been caught in a few fisheries in Oklahoma before,” ODWC offers on social media. “Non-native pacu in Oklahoma waters are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets, and releasing them when they outgrow their tank,” they explain.

While piranhas and their relatives get a bad wrap, “These fish are generally harmless to humans,” the Dept. continues. The practice of “dumping unwanted pets in waterways can be incredibly harmful to native wildlife,” however. And you can say that again for the crowd in the back.

IN DEPTH: Pacu (Piaractus brachypomus)

Incredibly, “Pacu can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds!” ODWC cites. This is much larger than the average piranha species.

These fish are native to tropical and subtropical South America, where they inhabit rivers, lakes, floodplains and flooded forests. They call the Amazon, Orinoco, São Francisco River and Río de la Plata Basins home, and can be foind in Guiana rivers, too.

Some pacu species migrate, while others are perfectly happy in small tropical ponds. Or, in Charlie’s case, his Oklahoma neighborhood.

Here in the U.S., “They are an exotic, invasive species that can cause damage to our local ecosystems. Anglers who catch Pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden,” ODWC explains.

The comments on Charlie’s ODWC feature also show how popular these fish are in the exotic fish trade – which is how they wound up in his local pond.

“My husband had one that reached 16” long in our aquarium before it died during the ice storm in 2007 when we had no way to keep the tank warm. Super neat fish! Definitely don’t belong in the wild in OK, though,” Shelley C. comments.

As for Charlie, “we’re told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch. We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!” ODWC lauds.

