Tropical Storm Karl Set to Make Landfall: What to Know

Just a few weeks after Hurricane Julia stormed by, Tropical Storm Karl has arrived. The storm will create rainfall starting tonight in southern Mexico.

The storm is currently making its way towards the southern coast of Mexico. Weather people predict rainfall to hit tonight on the coast. According to the New York Post, the landfall will come with gusty winds and heavy rain through Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, the storm was moving very slowly. On Wednesday night, it was moving at about 3 miles per hour. Now, the winds are moving much quicker. The storm has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. The website warns residents of flash flooding. Officials predict 2-5 inches of rain across Mexico’s Veracruz, Tabasco, northern Chiapas and northern Oaxaca states. Some areas may even get up to 10 inches of rain in “isolated amounts.”

The tropical storm comes right on the heels of Hurricane Julia and Hurricane Ian.

Tropical Storm Karl Moving Towards Southern Mexico

The National Hurricane Center shared some information about the storm on their Twitter page. They have been sharing updates nearly every hour as things change. At 10 they wrote: “10 PM CDT Friday: Here are the Key Messages for #Karl. Heavy rainfall associated with Karl could produce flash flooding, with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, across portions of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca states in Mexico. Latest at: http://hurricanes.gov.”

10 PM CDT Friday: Here are the Key Messages for #Karl.



Heavy rainfall associated with Karl could produce flash flooding, with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, across portions of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca states in Mexico.



Latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/LVNWSUDMqP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 15, 2022

Hurricane Ian Floods Causing Electric Cars to Catch Fire

Bad weather conditions have struck all over recently. Hurricane Ian in particular hit Cuba and Florida extremely hard.

As of October 11, officials believe the total cost of insured damage totals to $67 billion. The death toll has surpassed 100.

The floodwaters have caused many issues and devastations for residents. The water caused some electric vehicles to catch fire. Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal Jimmy Patronis shared a video on Twitter about this specific situation.

“There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale,” he wrote in the caption.

There’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/WsErgA6evO — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) October 6, 2022

“It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely. Thanks to @NCFRPio for their hard work,” he followed up.

The North Collier Fire Rescue District also took to social media to make people aware of the situation.

“These vehicles have been submerged in salt water; they have extensive damage and can potentially be serious fire hazards. We are grateful for the assistance the CFO and Representative Rommel’s offices have offered in dealing with this issue post-Ian and beyond. We are equally grateful and proud of the work of our firefighters. No one was injured on the fire, traffic interruption was minimal, and the crews remained on scene with the vehicle for hours to ensure it was extinguished,” they said.

This is only a portion of the damage Hurricane Ian caused with its winds and flooding.