Truck in Tuscon, Arizona Carrying Nitric Acid Crashes, Driver Dead: REPORT

A truck carrying nitric acid in Tuscon, Arizona, has crashed, resulting in the driver’s death. According to reports, the area has been issued an evacuation order. In addition, a section of a busy freeway has been closed off. The crash marks the nation’s second chemical scare this month after a train in East Palestine, Ohio, transporting hazardous materials derailed.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety via a statement, the incident with the commercial truck in Arizona occurred on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. on I-10, located outside of Tuscon. The crash killed the truck driver, whom authorities have not publicly identified.

However, the department has identified the hazardous material the truck was carrying as nitric acid. The high-risk liquid, which burns off yellow or red fumes, is often used to create fertilizers, dyes, and explosives. The colorless liquid is also highly corrosive.

Shelter in place has a been issued due hazardous toxic chemicals leaking





Currently authorities have issued a hazmat alert and a 'shelter in place' warning is in effect for all individuals within a mile radius in Tucson Arizona, after a truck

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin, and mucous membrane; it can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion.”

After, authorities immediately issued a shelter-in-place order for those within one mile of the crash. However, it was later lifted the same day. Authorities later announced another evacuation order would remain in place until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

In addition, officials said a hazardous materials response unit with the Tucson fire and police departments was working to control the incident.

“Continue to avoid the area. I10 will remain closed an extended period of time,” the Tucson Fire Department tweeted at the time.

At this time, authorities have not released the cause of the accident. However, weather reports indicated intense winds and “dense blowing dust” on the highway at the time. Officials also warned it could cause “rapidly reduced visibility.”

Now, video footage of the truck has been viewed more than two million times, showing toxic gas flowing into the atmosphere.

Earlier this month in Ohio, a freight train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed. In addition, authorities told those nearby to evacuate the area, or they could be arrested, as officials said exposure to the chemicals could cause skin burns, lung damage, or even death.

At the time, residents were evacuated so first responders could perform a controlled burn of the vinyl chloride in five rail cars to prevent a dangerous explosion. Instead, it released the toxic gases hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the atmosphere.

After the spill, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found multiple toxic substances in the soil and a waterway. Residents have also complained of symptoms associated with exposure to contaminants.