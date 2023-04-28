Truly gigantic Nile crocodile captured on film by safari guide

How big do Nile crocodiles get? This big. Filmed by African safari guide Rob the Ranger, this video captures what could be one of the largest Nile crocodiles in existence.

As Crocodiles of the World cites, Nile crocodiles (Crocodylus niloticus) average around 13 to 15 feet and 900 pounds. This is enormous for any modern reptile, and about twice the size of the average American alligator for context.

But those are the average Nile beasts. The species regularly reaches exceptional size, and individuals ranging from 16 to 20 feet (and well over 1,000 pounds) patrol the eastern and southern regions of Africa.

And the largest Nile crocodiles to ever exist? Confirmed specimens of over 21 feet and exceeding 2,000 pounds are fact, not fiction. And this safari guide saw one of those beasts.

Nile Crocodile: The Ultimate Predator

Shot in September of 2022 by respected guide Rob the Ranger, the footage also captures movement of wildebeest during The Great Migration. This annual, instinctual movement includes millions of animals across the African plains. From zebras to these wildebeest, elephants and antelope, great herds migrate in search of water, food, and safe breeding grounds. But predators know this migration, too.

As this herd of wildebeest cross a fast-moving stream, several titans await. Striking with lightning-speed, a truly enormous Nile crocodile emerges to clamp an entire wildebeest within its maw. By the size of its jaws alone (which would need to be at least 5 feet in order to secure the wildebeest as they do), it’s clear this is an exceptional croc of that 16 to 22 foot range:

This migration tactic, moving in herds of tens of thousands, is still the best method for avoiding predators, however. Safety is in numbers, after all. Yet while this works wonders against hyenas and big cats, all bets are off once anything enters the aquatic domain of crocodilians.

The wildebeest never stood a chance. Rob’s footage may be a tough watch, but it’s one that clearly illustrates these apex predators in their prime.

Still, as large as the Nile crocodile can become, it is not the largest crocodilian species surviving today. That honor belongs to the saltwater croc.

The Saltwater King

As Oceana cites, the largest saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus) have been recorded at over 23 feet (7 meters) in length. Like their Nile relatives, these individuals weigh well over 2,000 pounds at this size (1,000+ kg).

It is the male saltwater crocs, or bulls, that reach this size. Females are much smaller, and grow around 10 feet (3 meters) long, with a far lighter weight of 330 pounds (150 kg).

For more on the species, see our fascinating chat on saltwater crocodiles with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom next.