Turtle Spotted Riding Alligator ‘Like It’s a Horse’ in Florida

The animal kingdom is full of all sorts of unlikely friends – crocodiles and capybaras, sharks and remora fish – at least once, a group of orphaned piglets brought comfort to a grieving mother tiger who lost her cubs. So while a turtle using an alligator as a scaly taxi is certainly a strange sight, we can’t say it’s the strangest thing we’ve ever seen.

That said, it’s absolutely photo-worthy, an opinion shared by Florida-based travel blogger Jef Henninger, who spotted the gator and its semi-aquatic sidekick and snapped the now-famous shot.

“You know you’re in Florida when you see a turtle riding a gator around a pond like it’s a horse,” Henninger quipped on his Facebook page.

“I’ve seen turtles near alligators before so I wasn’t completely shocked but I’ve never seen a turtle actually ride a gator so that was pretty funny,” Henninger told Newsweek.

A friendship between an alligator and a turtle might not hold the same charm as, say, Fred the Labrador and Dennis the duckling, but it is an undeniably interesting pairing.

How Common Are Friendships Between Turtles and Alligators?

In a regular situation, alligators and turtles would not be friends. Not only are gators predators and turtles prey but gators view the slow-moving reptile as an easy target.

Thankfully for the turtle, however, gators will typically go after fish, birds, or amphibians before opting for a hard-shelled snack. As such, it’s not unheard of for a turtle to hitch a ride on a gator’s back or even use them as a mobile sunning spot.

If the alligator isn’t hungry, or has a tastier meal available, it won’t even acknowledge its uninvited hitchhiker. This is because a turtle’s shell is neither tasty nor nutritional.

“I have a lot of experience with alligators and they don’t seem to mind [other animals] much,” Henninger explained. “Most have a natural fear of humans but other than that, they will usually share their space with birds, turtles, and other animals.”

Can Crocodilians Break Through Turtle Shells?

At this point you might be thinking, how do alligators eat turtles? They do have built-in armor, after all. Surely their shell would be difficult to break through to reach the edible animal inside.

Well, yes and no. As one of the strongest defenses in the animal kingdom, a turtle’s shell truly is armor. The thick keratin plates making up a turtle’s shell do protect them from most predators. Crocodilians, however, are a cut above the rest.

Like turtles, alligators are an exceptional species. Rather than using their talents solely for protection, however, they use them for predation as well.

The American alligator possesses one of the strongest bite forces in the world. With each bone-crushing bite, a gator can produce a maximum force of 2,980 PSI. To put that into perspective, human jaws produce a measly 140 PSI per bite.

This powerful bite puts alligators among the ranks of crocodiles and honey badgers, the sole few predators capable of chomping through a land turtle’s tough shell.