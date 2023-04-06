Two Ambulances Strike, Kill Moose in Maine

A wandering moose died after being struck by two ambulances back-to-back late Friday night in Downeast Maine.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the double crash occurred shortly after 8:45 pm. Thomas Gutow, a 52-year-old EMT, was driving a 2014 GMC ambulance owned by Northern Light Health when a moose stepped into the road, officials reported. Gutow tried and failed to avoid the moose, colliding with the animal as a result.

Another ambulance, a 2021 Ford owned by Northeast Mobile Health Services, was driving directly behind Gutow. The driver, 26-year-old Maine resident Cameron Doyle, struck the moose as well.

Both drivers escaped the incident unharmed. And though both ambulances endured damage, both were able to be driven from the scene. The GMC sustained damage on the passenger side, officials said. Meanwhile, the Ford sustained front-end damage from the moose.

The moose died as a result of the crashes, the sheriff’s office reported. It remains unclear why the ambulances were traveling so close together in the same area.

How Dangerous Was the Moose Collision in Maine?

The two Maine drivers were incredibly lucky to leave the scene without injury following the moose collision. Wildlife-vehicle collisions are a massive issue, both for public safety and wildlife management. They not only cause property damage and wildlife death but human deaths as well.

In fact, in the United States alone, around two million collisions with ungulates (deer, moose, elk, and other large, hooved mammals) occur annually. These incidents result in about 440 fatalities, 59,000 injuries, and $10 billion in damages. For this reason, deer are statistically the most dangerous animal in the country by far.

Collisions with moose, while less frequent, are even more dangerous. A shockingly large animal, moose tower above the average human at 7 feet tall and tip the scales at over a thousand pounds. In the US, they’re most prevalent in Alaska, New England (including Maine), and the Rocky Mountains, making these the most likely sites of WV collisions with moose.

A paper published in the Journal of American Surgeons studying moose collisions in Maine found that around 500 car accidents with moose occur every year. In each of these collisions, the driver is 13 times more likely to die than in a crash with a deer.

Because moose have such long legs, they typically hit the roof and windshield when struck by a vehicle, rather than the bumper or hood. Their size and mass are what make WV collisions with moose so much more dangerous.

That said, the risk of death in a moose collision remains small. In Maine, only 1 in 271 WV collisions with moose result in fatalities. The highest risk for these accidents stretches from April to November, when moose are most active.