Two black bears struck by cars in same day in Yellowstone National Park

A new report from Yellowstone officials details two black bear fatalities from vehicle collisions in one day, alongside a bison and elk.

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) is asking that visitors please reduce speeds on park roads after a string of unfortunate and unnecessary wildlife deaths. The news comes as part of an extensive report by park officials as May 2023 comes to a close. An alarming amount of visitor-wildlife incidents occurred last month, spurring Yellowstone’s unprecedented address to the public on wildlife.

“On May 28 at about 5 p.m., an adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle near milepost 14 on U.S. Highway 191 in the northwestern section of the park,” officials reveal.

“Later that same evening, a second adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle at milepost 29 on U.S. Highway 191. Both bears were dark chocolate brown in color.”

Vehicle collisions are the #1 unnatural cause of death for wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. They are also the #1 cause of death for visitors in all national parks. No visitor fatalities have been reported in this recent string of animal deaths.

But in recent days, “one elk and one bison were also hit by separate vehicles in the park,” officials continue. All incidents are under investigation. No additional information is available to share, but this string of unnecessary wildlife deaths is enough to warrant such outreach from Yellowstone.

Protect black bears, bison, elk, and all wildlife by heeding Yellowstone’s advice

Currently, around 500-600 American black bears (Ursus americanus) live inside Yellowstone National Park borders. The population has seen significant expansion over the last decade, making traffic incidents like this far more likely.

In kind, Yellowstone visitors are reminded to please

Visitors are reminded to travel at 55 mph or less on U.S. 191

In general, the legal speed on park roads is 45 mph or less

Use extra caution at night

Animal fur absorbs light, making them very difficult to see on roads at night, even while using bright headlights

As a result of these deaths, Yellowstone will be significantly increasing speed enforcement on U.S. 191.

Take the Yellowstone Pledge and protect park wildlife

Please remember that Yellowstone regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park offers.

So please, protect America’s first national park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, “act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.”

If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911.

And to those who abide by federal laws and park regulations, thank you.

