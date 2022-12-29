Two Children Fall Through Frozen Georgia Lake, One Dead

Tragedy has struck in Georgia after two children are plunged into icy waters after falling through a frozen lake. One of the children died as a result of the tragedy and the other is facing injuries.

According to reports, first responders were called to the scene when two children fell through the ice after bouts of winter weather led to unusually cold conditions. Both children involved in the tragic water emergency were recovered from the lake by rescuers. However, one of the children passed away after arriving at the hospital. The other child is reportedly in stable condition.

Residents Reported Multiple Children Playing Near The Frozen Georgia Lake Before Tragedy Struck

According to authorities, several residents in the Georgia town reported half a dozen children playing along the Ellison Lake edge near the Lakeside Vista apartment homes. Residents witnessing the events say that several of the children were attempting to walk across the ice. This, however, is when the frozen layer gave way leading to tragedy.

“There’s about five kids playing out on the ice,” a report calling in the concerns states, according to authorities. “Three are along the bank shore.”

Witnesses say that one of the children was just a few feet away from solid ground, initially. The second child was standing about 10 feet over the water.

“It looked pretty sturdy at first,” the witness explains. “So I didn’t think much of it.”

The witness also notes that the pond didn’t appear to be overly deep in that area, to begin with. However, tragedy would soon hit as witnesses soon began to hear the screams after two children slipped into the freezing waters beneath the ice.

“One Of The Kids Was Holding On To The Other One”

The 9-1-1 call reports that the two kids were seen trapped in the ice, one of the kids was still “holding on to the other one.” The local police department responded to the calls, notes the Georgia Cobb County Fire Department spokesperson Nick Danz. The rescuers were able to pull one of the children from the dangerously cold waters.

The second child was trapped deeper within the icy waters and bystanders were trying desperately to help. They were tossing out hoses and even a pool noodle and other flotation devices in hopes to pull the child to safety. The first responders deployed the inflatable boats. The Georgia State Patrol helicopter worked along with a drone unit implementing thermal imaging to help locate the child.

“All the tools we had, we were utilizing,” Danz says.

Rescue crews eventually pulled the second child from the lake and resuscitation efforts were well underway as they were rushed to the area hospital. Despite the valiant efforts, however, the child did not survive. The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.