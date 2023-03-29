Two ‘Hissing, Problematic’ Mountain Lions Euthanized in Idaho

In an operation spanning 10+ days, Idaho Fish and Game officers have successfully removed two mountain lions amid concerns for public safety.

Both lions have been euthanized after becoming habituated to human homes in a Hailey neighborhood, the agency cites. With their presence causing alarm and leading towards an eventual confrontation, wildlife officials took action.

A young lion was captured and euthanized on Friday, March 17. The second, an adult female, was captured on Tuesday, March 21 and euthanized on Wednesday, March 22.

Despite their best efforts, however, officers were unable to capture a second young lion. Cameras placed near the traps also failed to detect that lion’s presence over the same period.

“The decision to trap and remove the mountain lions was a result of lion behavior that progressed from sightings to the adult female hissing and baring its teeth at a Hailey resident,” Idaho Fish & Game states.

“Indications that the lions had become very comfortable living next to homes” factored into their decision to euthanize. When a predator becomes habituated to humans and human territory, Fish & Game are obligated to act on behalf of public safety.

Idaho Mountain Lion Sightings Increasing

As the agency explains, mountain lion reports to the Magic Valley Regional office of Fish and Game have been increasing since October 1, 2022. Over 85 calls came in by late March 2023.

“While most of the calls are observations, Fish and Game is aware of non-fatal attacks on several dogs and residents becoming increasingly concerned about lions taking up residence in their neighborhoods,” the agency cites. When time allows, Idaho conservation officers have also been “extremely busy removing numerous lion-killed deer and elk from neighborhood yards.”

This greatly reduces the risk of a surprise encounter for residents with a lion protecting its cache (food source).

In kind, it is crucial that residents continue to report mountain lion sightings. Any encounters or missing pets/livestock should see an immediate report as well. The agency cannot act without a call coming in first. For locals, the Magic Valley Regional Office’s number is (208) 324-4359.

Fish & Game Cougar Safety

The following safety information comes directly from Idaho Fish & Game. Wildlife managers agree that if a person sees that they are in close proximity to a lion, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey

NEVER turn your back on a lion Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion

Safety equipment

you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn If you walk in the dark, bring a very bright flashlight

If a mountain lion attacks, fight back!

