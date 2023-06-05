Two humpback whales found dead with evidence of ‘blunt force trauma’

Wildlife officials discovered, studied, and buried two humpback whales over the weekend, both of which suffered blunt force trauma.

On Wednesday, May 31, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that two deceased humpbacks were floating near the coast, one in New York and the other in New Jersey. In the same Facebook post, they revealed that local biologists were preparing to respond to the distressing situation.

Two days later, NOAA released an update confirming the deaths of the two humpback whales. On Thursday, a 47-foot male drifted toward the New York coast. Meanwhile, a 28-foot female floated toward New Jersey.

Towing both whales to shore, officials conducted a thorough examination of the corpses, through which they discovered both died as a result of blunt force trauma.

“Scientists observed bruising in the blubber and muscle on both sides of the head,” NOAA explained of the male. “The cause of death was suspected blunt force trauma, and samples were collected for further analysis.”

Conducting a necropsy on the female, officials discovered a variety of bruises, lacerations, and fractures. The extensive injuries included a fractured skull and pectoral fin, the latter of which was severed from her body. “The preliminary cause of death is suspected blunt and sharp force trauma consistent with vessel strike.”

Wildlife officials buried both whales on the beach. They clarified that, although they discovered and conducted examinations on both humpback whales on the same days, the vessel strikes that took their lives were unrelated.

Humpback whale deaths on the rise

Sadly, these are far from isolated incidents. According to NOAA, 23 humpback whales have been stranded in 2023 alone. Five of these occurred in New York and seven in New Jersey.

Whale deaths such as these have been on the rise since January 2016, making this the 8th year in a row of the “unusual mortality event” among the protected species.

As the agency explained, they need to conduct more research to fully understand this tragic trend. A staggering 40 percent of necropsies, however, revealed “evidence of human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement.”

Some believe that sonar systems used to survey the sea floor in preparation for installing wind turbines are a major factor. The noise created by these systems could damage the hearing of humpbacks and other marine mammals. Without their hearing, humpback whales struggle to find food and communicate with other whales.

NOAA denied this possibility, stating there is no evidence to support a connection between the development of wind turbines and increased mortality among whales.

In the past, humpback whales were nearly hunted to extinction as they were a popular target for the whaling industry. The practice was finally banned in 1985, giving the colossal cetaceans a second chance at life.

Since then, populations have rebounded significantly, with an estimated 135,000 whales roaming the world’s oceans. Unfortunately, however, they still face major threats from humans.

Entanglement in fishing gear, collisions with ships, noise pollution, and coastal habitat destruction all have devastating effects on the species.