Two Killed in Yosemite National Park Rockfall

Tragedy struck in Yosemite National Park in Northern California earlier this week when two people were killed in a rockfall.

CNN reports there is currently little information available regarding the persons’ deaths. However, news of the rockfall came from Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson, Kristie Mitchell.

Yosemite National Park wrote in a Tuesday tweet that El Portal Road, a popular entrance into the park, was closed. However, at the time, they did not cite any injuries or deaths.

Per the outlet, rockfalls in Yosemite National Park are common occurrences. Therefore, it’s necessary that national park visitors remain vigilant and aware when navigating the cliffs and hillsides of Yosemite.

The National Park Service offered further details about rockfalls following the two fatalities in Yosemite National Park this week. They said that rockfalls are a geologic process “involving the detachment or rapid downward movement of rock.”

In Yosemite National Park specifically, the NPS said rockfalls are common “due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs.”

In 2021 alone, the news outlet reports Yosemite experienced 47 rockfalls in total. Interestingly, however, officials described this as a particularly “mild” year for these occurrences.

Yosemite National Park Requiring Reservations to Visit Iconic Firefall in 2023

Aside from its glacier-shaped landscape and numerous rockfalls each year, Yosemite National Park also boasts another unique natural attraction. And that’s the world-renowned waterfall known as Firefall. The waterfall sees countless visitors from year to year. But it first became famous around the globe in 1973, thanks to the artistic eye of photographer Galen Rowell.

Also known as Horsetail Fall, Rowell captured the moment Yosemite’s iconic waterfall, lit by natural sunlight, suddenly resembled streams of fire and molten lava. Since then, tourists have flocked to the falls, the natural wonder becoming a must-see.

However, with the attraction earning so much attention, especially in the age of social media, park officials plan to require reservations for viewing the Firefall in 2023. These efforts primarily come as a way to prevent overcrowding.

Yosemite National Park explained ahead of implementing the reservation requirements, “As riverbanks filled, visitors moved into the Merced River, trampling sensitive vegetation and exposing themselves to unsafe conditions. Some undeveloped areas became littered with trash, and the lack of restrooms resulted in unsanitary conditions.”

Tourists Likely to Encounter Technical Difficulties in Photographing the Falls

Unfortunately, catching a view of the iconic Firefall is harder than one might think. While reservation requirements complicate people’s efforts to visit the attraction, the Firefall itself is only viewable for a very short time during the year.

In actuality, Horsetail Fall only turns into Firefall during a small window at the end of February. The fall itself is created by snow melt as temperatures in the park begin to rise, the runoff—combined with the perfect positioning of the setting sun—resulting in its lava-like qualities.