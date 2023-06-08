Two men harass bison calf in Grand Teton National Park, rangers investigating

In another frustrating national park conflict, two adult male visitors approached and touched a bison calf in Grand Teton National Park.

“On Sunday, June 4, at approximately 1 p.m., two individuals were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats in Grand Teton,” the park reports in their latest media release.

This incident is currently under investigation and the park is asking for any information the public may have. Rangers are attempting to identify the two adult men in this photograph, provided by the park:

Visitors harass bison calf in Grand Teton National Park (Photo courtesy of NPS Media release)

The men’s interference with wildlife, which is a federal crime, comes amid multiple similar conflicts in Yellowstone National Park. One involved another bison calf, while an elk calf was also placed into a visitor’s vehicle. An unidentified man was also filmed harassing multiple black bears in Yellowstone.

As Grand Teton explains of this bison calf, “Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, fortunately, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal.”

Euthanasia was the case in Yellowstone’s highly-publicized bison calf incident. So remember, “Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival.”

Help Grand Teton National Park prosecute visitors who harassed bison calf

If you were in the Elk Ranch Flats area on the afternoon of June 4, and have information that could help in this investigation, or if you know who these individuals are (above), please call the park Tip Line 307-739-3367.

If you see any harassment of wildlife happening in the park, you may also call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 to report the incident.

“Summer is a great time to see wildlife in Grand Teton National Park among wildflowers, sagebrush flats, and meandering creeks,” the park notes. But it is “important to view wildlife safely, responsibly and ethically,” they add.

“Treat all wildlife with caution and respect as they are wild, unpredictable and can be dangerous. The safety of visitors and wildlife depends on everyone playing a critical role in being a steward for wildlife by giving them the space they need to thrive – their lives depend on it.”

The safety of wildlife and visitors, depends on everyone following these simple rules:

Be alert for wildlife and keep a safe distance. Always maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other wildlife. Also use binoculars, a spotting scope, or a telephoto lens for a good view. Never position yourself between a female and offspring—mothers are very protective. Let wildlife thrive undisturbed. If your actions cause an animal to change their behavior, you are too close. The National Park Service has provided 7 tips on how to watch wildlife safely.

Do not tease, touch, frighten or intentionally disturb wildlife.

Roadside viewing is popular, but please keep the road clear. Use pullouts or pull completely off the roadway with all four wheels to the right of the white line.

It is illegal to feed any wildlife—birds, ground squirrels, bears, foxes, etc. Wildlife will depend on people for food, resulting in poor nutrition and aggressive behavior. If fed, any animal may also become unhealthy, bite you, expose you to rabies, or need to be killed.

To protect wildlife and visitors, the park may close key habitat areas to all travel. Some areas also close and others have seasonal closures. For the latest closures, check the park website.

