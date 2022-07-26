Two Missing Climbers Found Dead at Glacier National Park, NPS Reports

Rescuers discovered the bodies of two missing climbers in Glacier National Park. On Monday, the NPS announced that two men were found by search and rescue after they were reported missing on Sunday, per CBS News.

National Parks authorities identified the men as two 67-year-olds from Columbia Falls, Montana, and Kalispell, Montana. They haven’t released their names yet.

According to a press release, the climbers began their trip on July 21. They planned to climb Dusty Star Mountain and hike back out on July 22.

However, their loved ones reported them as missing after they failed to return on July 24. Later, the park rangers recovered their vehicle on the trailhead the same day.

On Sunday morning, officials dispatched air search and rescue teams and searched “potentially dangerous terrain” until sunset. Sadly, the bodies of the men were found on Monday morning.

“Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the families and ask that the public respect the families’ privacy,” the statement said. Additionally, a plan is in place to recover the climbers’ bodies.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time rangers in Glacier National Park have discovered fatalities. Last month, Glacier National Park rangers found a 19-year-old man after he died in an apparent fall.

A hiker called park dispatch to report he had wanted to climb Mt. Brown with fellow hiker Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls. However, at one point on the trail, they became separated. Park rangers later found a car they believed to be Nichols’ and began a ground search. Meanwhile, the park dispatched an aerial search.

The No. 1 cause of death at Glacier National Park revealed

At about 7 p.m. local time, the helicopter team located Nichols’ body on Mt. Brown and recovered it. The details surrounding Nichols’ death are still under investigation, but rangers theorize he fell while climbing.

Seasoned hikers will know that Montana’s Glacier National Park offers breathtaking views of its acres of mountains, lakes, streams, and 26 glaciers.

However, it’s not for the inexperienced. According to the Great Falls Tribune, there were 260 deaths at the park during its first 100 years. From 2010 and 2020, there were 40 deaths, equating to roughly four every year.

Some may be surprised to know that falling isn’t the top reason for fatalities at Glacier.

As it turns out, falling ranks third. It comes after medical deaths and drowning, both tied for first place. Medical death is also an umbrella term that includes health complications such as heart attacks, heat stroke, and even choking on a piece of beef jerky.

In addition, you may want to brush up on your swimming skills before you venture into Glacier. The park has 131 “named lakes” and 631 unnamed. As a result, death by drowning has been an issue.

Tragically, that’s precisely what happened to 19-year-old Jason Kreiser. He disappeared while hiking alone in Glacier and was found by hikers six weeks later, Grunge reports. Officials believe Kreiser fell while trying to cross a waterfall, fell into the water, and drowned.