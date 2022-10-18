Two Oklahoma Poachers Busted in One Week After Taking Down Whitetail Deer

Authorities have busted two poachers in Oklahoma for killing Whitetail deer before buying their hunting licenses.

Earlier this month, several game wardens opened an investigation into a hunter from Alabama. Afterward, they concluded that he obtained his license several hours after killing a whitetail buck.

As a result, the wardens confiscated his hunting equipment and gave him a citation for hunting without a valid archery deer license. They also cited him for illegal possession of the whitetail deer.

Oklahoma wardens catch two poachers for harvesting Whitetail deer without licenses

“There really is no excuse for the attempt at cheating the system,” Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote in a Facebook post. “Non-resident archery hunters are afforded one of the best deals in the nation right here in Oklahoma. $300 nets a non-resident [six deer] during the almost 4-month-long bow season.”

In the same week, Oklahoma game wardens went after an Oklahoma County man suspected to have also poached a large Whitetail deer.

Like the poacher from Alabama, wardens suspect him of killing a Whitetail deer and then purchasing a hunting license before trying to e-check the animal through the state’s online portal. As a result, he was given a citation for hunting without a deer archery license and taking wildlife illegally.

“Don’t let buck fever stop you from preparing for your hunt by obtaining the proper licensing before the hunt,” wrote Oklahoma Game Wardens in another social media post. “We want to see our sportsmen and women enjoy their harvests this season.”

Recently, officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized more than 460 pounds of salmon after they found that a group of poachers illegally caught it from the Manistee River in northern Michigan.

Michigan DNR confiscates over 400 pounds of illegally-fished salmon

Per a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group that was illegally fishing without proper licenses and illegal tackle near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township.

The tip also alleged they were using an ‘illegal method’ to reel in the fish. However, the release didn’t state what that method was.

“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” said the DNR’s Sgt. Grant Emery. “While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods.”

When the officers arrived at the scene and questioned the anglers, they said some group members attempted to break off their fishing lines to keep them from seeing the illegal gear.

The group eventually admitted they had seven salmon with them. Then they took them to their vehicles, where DNR said they had another 40 to 50 fish in coolers. They had already filleted some of the salmon.