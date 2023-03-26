Two Tigers Got Loose In Georgia After Tornado Opened Their Enclosure

Reports indicate two tigers were briefly on the loose in Georgia. On Sunday morning, the Pine Mountain Animal Safari announced they had to shut down for the day after their facility was hit by a tornado overnight. “We have sustained damage at the park and will not be open today. We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available,” a social media post detailed. CBS News reports that the zoo later reported that luckily no animals or employees were injured during the storm.

However, it turns out a few tigers were briefly on the loose after the tornado tore open their enclosure. Early this morning, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced that they received a report from the zoo about an “unaccounted” tiger inside the park. They later followed that up by providing an update that another tiger had been located and captured. Thus indicating that two of the big cats were out of their enclosure at one point.

The zoo later confirmed that several animal enclosures were dismantled by the storm and that two tigers “briefly escaped.” However, they quickly reassured folks that “THE TIGERS ARE SAFE! Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure.”

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Announces Presidential Run From Prison

Speaking of captive tigers, did you know Joe Exotic is running for president even though he’s still in prison? During a recent interview with TMZ, Exotic spoke about how he was planning to run for president as a Libertarian. He explained why he believes he could be the man for the job, despite being in prison. “People may think that this is a joke for me being sick and me running for office from here, but it’s not,” he explained. He also claims to be the first presidential candidate to potentially die in federal prison. He also says he has signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order in the event he codes.

“I have some extremely major influencers that are my endorsers,” Joe Exotic continued. “And online news tabloids and everything else that’s backing me for this.”

The Tiger King subject previously ran as an independent candidate in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election and secured less than 1,000 votes. Along with discussing his 2024 Presidential bid, Exotic said that he walks two miles, as well as does “a couple hundred” push-ups and “several hundred” jumping jacks each day, to remain positive while struggling with depression.

Joe Exotic further explained that he hopes to be granted a new trial. This is due to “new evidence.” He hopes the latest information may help him to get out of prison. When discussing his plans for when he potentially gets out of prison, Exotic added he hopes to marry his fiancé, Seth Posey, and go on a music tour.