Two Washington Hikers Successfully Recovered in Overnight Rescue Mission

Two hikers were recently rescued from Dragontail Peak in Chelan County, Washington, after an overnight mission. On Tuesday night, the two hikers were hiking part of the Enchantments Trail that leads to Dragontail Peak when they reported that they were stuck.

Chelan County Mountain Rescue, a volunteer rescue unit, was brought in to locate the hikers. The rescue unit located them on Wednesday and guided them to the top of the route, which is known for being quite dangerous. The highest peak is 8,840 feet high, with an elevation on the trail of 5,833 feet. Roundtrip, the trail is 13.5 miles, according to the Washington Trails Association.

The hikers were uninjured, though, and made it safely to the top of the peak on Wednesday with help from the Chelan County Mountain Rescue.

Hikers Stranded On Hawaiian Trail After Thick Clouds Roll In

Three hikers were trekking the Konahuanui Trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii when they suddenly found themselves surrounded by thick cloud cover. The clouds rolled in and significantly reduced visibility, so much that the hikers could not see the trail to descend.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the stranded hikers around 4:30 pm on Sept. 29. According to a report from The State, about 16 rescuers in 5 crews responded to the scene. They set up a landing zone at the Board of Water Supply reservoir. Then, using helicopters, a rescue crew airlifted the hikers under the cloud cover to an extraction point. Then, they were airlifted to the landing zone.

Lost Backpackers Found Near Blodgett Peak in Colorado Days After Lost Hiker Found Dead

Last weekend, a few hikers got lost on a trail in Blodgett Peak Open Space, and rescue crews tried to get in contact with them on Sept. 25 around 8:30 pm. The hikers were able to walk out of the area and were not injured. But, this incident came just days after a hiker was found dead in Colorado’s Horsetooth Mountain Park.

A hiking group reported a man missing on Sept. 17, and his body was found the next day located under a rock ledge. Authorities did not release the man’s identity or cause of death. This incident also comes on the back of another, this time a hiker from Salt Lake City, Utah who went missing in San Juan County, Colorado.

Daniel Lamthach went missing on July 17, reported missing four days later by a friend. His car was found at the trailhead, but the search was eventually called off in early August. San Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance warned citizens not to take the search into their own hands, especially if the terrain and trails are unfamiliar. Unfortunately, though, Lamthach was never found.