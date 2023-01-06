Two-Year-Old Boy Killed During Powerful California Storms After Redwood Tree Fell on Home

Tragedy struck on Wednesday (January 4th) when a two-year-old boy was killed after a redwood tree fell on his family’s Sonoma County mobile home during powerful California storms.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a neighbor of Dan, Aisha, and 2-year-old Aeon Tocchini heard and felt a giant redwood tree crack in half and fall onto the double-wide trailer during the California storms. She then heard the screams for help.

Aisha told the media outlet that had just arrived home from her job as a home trainer and had approached the house on foot. “I just saw the tree fall,” Aisha explained while staring at what was once her home. She then explained that she first thought her husband was dead as well. However, he managed to escape the incident. Luckily, a neighbor came to help and the three attempted to move the redwood. They managed to push the massive tree enough to get the little boy out. Dan then ran down the street while carrying Aeon to first responders.

However, first responders quickly realized there was nothing they could do to save the 2-year-old. After CPR was attempted, the toddler was pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m. Unfortunately for the family, as the California storms raged on, another redwood fell on their property and killed the family cat, Leo. The 2-year-old’s grandmother, Aileen Tocchini, said that the animal had been a particular favorite of her grandson.

Speaking about her grandson, Aileen said that Aeon was a “child of particular joy” and added before collapsing into tears, “His life was a shining light.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for the family by Aisha’s sister. It has so far raised $42,000 for funeral costs and other expenses.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Confirmed That It Received 445 9-1-1 Calls During the California Storms

Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office revealed to The Los Angeles Times that while it normally received 70 to 80 emergency calls on an average day, it received 445 calls during the California storms.

The authorities also confirmed that the California storms ended up causing an evacuation warning for some parts of the county. Lynda Hopkins, Sonoma County supervisor for District 5, shared more details. Hopkins said that the evacuation warning was an effort to relocate residents and highlight how many people live off the grid in mobile homes and trailers.

However, unlike the California storms that hit in 2019, county officials are struggling to find places to put residents.

As the Sonoma County officials figure out evacuation efforts, Solano County deals with a second storm-related death. A 19-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle was hydroplaned. The Fairfield Police Department confirmed that the road was partly flooded due to health rain. The victim had been driving east when she encounter a patch of standing water and hydroplaned. She then lost control of the vehicle and hit a nearby utility pole.