Two-Year-Old Complains of Sore Leg, Flown to Hospital for Snake Bite

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after seemingly benign leg pain turned out to be a snake bite.

The incident occurred at the child’s home in the Bauhinia area in Queensland, Australia. He was in his backyard playing with his dog when he came back inside, complaining to his mother that his leg was sore, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said in a statement.

Checking the child’s leg for injuries, the mother noticed two small holes in his skin, indicating a snake bite. Suddenly fearful for her son’s life, the mother called emergency services for immediate assistance. Paramedics rushed to the scene, airlifting the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thankfully, he was in stable condition.

The species of snake to bite the toddler remains unknown. However, Australia is home to over 60 species of venomous snakes, any one of which could have caused the injury. Many species, such as the eastern brown snake, possess highly toxic venom, capable of killing a person in half an hour if left untreated.

It’s possible, if not probable, that this was the snake behind the attack. Eastern brown snakes are responsible for the majority of fatal bites in Australia. Additionally, their bites are generally painless and difficult to detect, which would explain why the child didn’t immediately know the source of his pain.

Though it’s winter here in the States, summer – and therefore snake season – is in full swing in Australia. Because the reptiles are so active in the summer months, it’s not at all uncommon for children to suffer snake bites in the foot or leg while playing in the tall grass outside, a snake’s favorite hiding place.

Toddler Bites Snake to Death After Suffering Snake Bite

Last year, another toddler was on the receiving end of a painful snake bite, this one in a village in Turkey. This child, however, didn’t take the attack lying down.

On August 10, 2022, neighbors were horrified to hear the ear-splitting screams of the young girl from her backyard. Rushing to the girl’s aid, they found the tiny child with a bloody, bitten lip…and a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth.

It seems the toddler was so offended by the snake’s attack that she decided to return the favor. It’s safe to say she came out on top. The child was hospitalized briefly in case of a reaction to the bite. The snake, on the other hand, died as a result of her revenge.

According to the girl’s father, the tot found the snake in the grass and picked it up, not realizing that she was putting herself in danger. Alarmed by the girl’s advances, the snake bit her in the face. And because she’s only two, her first instinct was to bite the snake back.

As the girl didn’t appear to suffer any damage whatsoever from the snake bite, aside from a bloody lip, officials determined the snake was a non-venomous species.